Bucks remain unbeaten in NBA

LOS ANGELES

The Milwaukee Bucks didn’t miss a beat with two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo sidelined for the first time this season, pushing their record to 9-0 on Nov. 5 with a 108-94 victory over Oklahoma City.

Antetokounmpo was listed as out with left knee soreness a night after he posted his first triple-double of the season in a victory at Minnesota.

Brook Lopez helped fill the void with 25 points as the Bucks improved on their already best-ever start to the season.

Elsewhere, there were overtime wins for the Atlanta Hawks and Sacramento Kings, and the Boston Celtics set a franchise record with 27 three-pointers with a 133-118 victory over the New York Knicks.

In Milwaukee, Lopez connected on 10 of 16 shots from the floor to pace the Bucks, who had 17 three-pointers.

Bobby Portis and Jrue Holiday both posted double-doubles and the Bucks led by as many as 24.

De’Aaron Fox was the hero in Orlando, draining a three-pointer from near half-court as time expired to lift the Kings to a 126-123 overtime victory over the Magic in Orlando.

Fox scored a game-high 37 points. That included the first six in overtime, but they were tied 123-123 with 2.5 seconds left in the extra session after Orlando’s Chume Okeke seized upon a Kings turnover and drove for a dunk.

“I just tried to get as in front of the basket as I possibly could, and just tried to get it up,” Fox said. “It felt good, and it went in.”

The Kings had out-scored the Magic 36-12 to erase a 20-point third-quarter deficit. They traded the lead five times in the fourth, with Fox’s bank shot tying it up in the final second.

Kings coach Mike Brown said the final play of overtime was Fox doing “what he does” taking the ball from teammate Harrison Barnes with the clock ticking down and no timeouts left and racing up the floor.

“His super-power is his speed,” Brown said. “He got that ball up the floor ... he pulled up and hit a big shot for us to win the game.”

Sensational rookie Paolo Banchero led the Magic with 33 points and 15 rebounds.