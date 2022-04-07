BSH posts record turnover of 15.6 billion euros in 2021

  • April 07 2022 07:00:00

BSH posts record turnover of 15.6 billion euros in 2021

MUNICH
BSH posts record turnover of 15.6 billion euros in 2021

Bosch Group’s home appliances company BSH Hausgeräte GmbH (BSH) achieved its highest-ever turnover in the 55 years of its existence for the second consecutive year in 2021.

BSH generated a turnover of 15.6 billion euros last year, a year-on-year increase of 12 percent, according to a company statement released on April 5.

“I’m delighted that, despite many challenges, we succeeded in 2021 in again posting record results. I sincerely thank our employees worldwide for their magnificent efforts and commitment,” BSH CEO Carla Kriwet was quoted as saying.

“However, we’re aware that global events will continue to impact our business in the current year. In addition to the distressing situation in Ukraine, we still haven’t fully overcome the coronavirus pandemic, supply chains remain unstable, and the semiconductor shortage is still with us.”

The company has interrupted the supply of parts for manufacturing as well as the supply of home appliances from the European Union to Russia. In addition, BSH has suspended the production at the two plants in St. Petersburg.

The resulting material shortages affect several BSH-factories in Europe and the plant in Turkey, where the home appliance manufacturer has to temporarily suspend a relevant part of its production activities.

BSH grew its turnover sharply in all regions in the 2021 fiscal year. Europe’s leading home appliance manufacturer expanded its turnover there by 9 percent last year. In particular, it recorded good growth in the major Western European markets, such as Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Spain and Italy, as well as in Northern Europe and Turkey.

BSH increased its turnover in the North America region by a strong 23 percent.

BSH posted an 18 percent year-over-year increase in turnover for the Asia-Pacific/Africa region as a whole. BSH was able to grow its turnover by 17 percent year-over-year in the Chinese market, the largest in the region. BSH remains the leading non-Chinese home appliance manufacturer in China.

BSH employed 62,400 people worldwide at the end of 2021, around 4 percent more than the year before.

The company’s brand portfolio includes eleven well-known appliance brands like Bosch, Siemens, Gaggenau and Neff as well as the ecosystem brand Home Connect and service brands like Kitchen Stories. BSH produces at 40 factories and is represented in some 50 countries.

Economy,

WORLD Scavino, Navarro held in contempt of Congress in 1/6 probe

Scavino, Navarro held in contempt of Congress in 1/6 probe
MOST POPULAR

  1. Some 4,000 people break fast at kilometer-long chain of tables

    Some 4,000 people break fast at kilometer-long chain of tables

  2. Turkey reshuffles around two dozen of ambassadors

    Turkey reshuffles around two dozen of ambassadors

  3. Turkey playing pivotal role in Ukraine crisis: Nuland

    Turkey playing pivotal role in Ukraine crisis: Nuland

  4. Edirne lured 500,000 visitors in three months

    Edirne lured 500,000 visitors in three months

  5. Turkey calls for probe into civilian deaths in Ukraine’s Bucha

    Turkey calls for probe into civilian deaths in Ukraine’s Bucha
Recommended
Transport, water prices hiked in Istanbul

Transport, water prices hiked in Istanbul
Kinder recalls chocolate eggs after salmonella cases

Kinder recalls chocolate eggs after salmonella cases
Miami’s crypto craze on full display at bitcoin conference

Miami’s crypto craze on full display at bitcoin conference
Gov’t vows to ensure supply security amid high inflation

Gov’t vows to ensure supply security amid high inflation
Germany takes temporary control of Gazprom subsidiary

Germany takes temporary control of Gazprom subsidiary
World Bank says war shocks to drag on Asian economies

World Bank says war shocks to drag on Asian economies
WORLD Scavino, Navarro held in contempt of Congress in 1/6 probe

Scavino, Navarro held in contempt of Congress in 1/6 probe

Former Trump advisers Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino were held in contempt of Congress for their monthlong refusal to comply with subpoenas rendered by the House committee’s investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

ECONOMY Transport, water prices hiked in Istanbul

Transport, water prices hiked in Istanbul

Public transport prices, including buses and taxis, have been hiked by 40 percent, while water prices have been increased by 29 percent in Istanbul.

SPORTS Trabzonspor upbeat despite draw at home

Trabzonspor upbeat despite draw at home

Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor inched towards its first title in almost three decades despite a 1-1 draw at home against defending champion Beşiktaş on April 3.