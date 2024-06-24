Brussels targets Russia's LNG ghost fleet in new sanctions

Brussels targets Russia's LNG ghost fleet in new sanctions

BRUSSELS
Brussels targets Russias LNG ghost fleet in new sanctions

The European Union yesterday slapped new sanctions on Russia over its war on Ukraine, targeting Moscow’s shadow fleet of tankers moving liquefied natural gas through Europe as well as several companies.

In a statement issued at a meeting of EU foreign ministers, the bloc said that it will “forbid reloading services of Russian LNG in EU territory for the purpose of transshipment operations to third countries.”

The EU estimates that about 4-to-6 billion cubic meters of Russian LNG was shipped to third countries via EU ports last year. Russia is suspected of running a “ghost fleet” to evade sanctions and keep up the flow of energy earnings so that it can finance the war.

The measures will target ship-to-ship and ship-to-shore transfers as well as reloading operations. It also involves a crackdown on the re-export of LNG to third countries via the EU, plus a ban on new investments to help Russia complete LNG projects it is working on.

A total of 61 new “entities” – often companies, banks, agencies and other organizations – were added to the EU’s list, including a number of them in China and the United Arab Emirates.

Around 50 more officials are also being targeted with asset freezes, as well as travel bans. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, as well as scores of lawmakers and several oligarchs are among more than 1,700 people already listed by the EU.

The more than 400 entities previously hit include companies working in the military, aviation, shipbuilding and machine sectors, the Wagner mercenary group, political parties and banks. Around 210 billion euros ($225 billion) worth of Russian Central Bank assets are blocked in the EU.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Macron under fire over France civil war warning

Macron under fire over France 'civil war' warning
LATEST NEWS

  1. Macron under fire over France 'civil war' warning

    Macron under fire over France 'civil war' warning

  2. New active fault discovered in central province

    New active fault discovered in central province

  3. Nearly 16 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in 5 months

    Nearly 16 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in 5 months

  4. Iraq unveils plans for security of borders with Türkiye, Iran

    Iraq unveils plans for security of borders with Türkiye, Iran

  5. Gaza civil defense says Israeli strike kills 10 relatives of Hamas chief

    Gaza civil defense says Israeli strike kills 10 relatives of Hamas chief
Recommended
Nearly 16 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in 5 months

Nearly 16 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in 5 months
Argentinas economy shrinks 5.1 percent in first quarter

Argentina's economy shrinks 5.1 percent in first quarter
Yellen announces efforts to boost the housing supply

Yellen announces efforts to boost the housing supply
China premier calls to oppose decoupling at economic forum

China premier calls to 'oppose decoupling' at economic forum
Getir announces new investment and restructuring

Getir announces new investment and restructuring
Turkish Airlines named ‘Best Airline in Europe’

Turkish Airlines named ‘Best Airline in Europe’
EU accuses Apple of breaking blocs digital rules

EU accuses Apple of breaking bloc's digital rules
WORLD Macron under fire over France civil war warning

Macron under fire over France 'civil war' warning

French President Emmanuel Macron came under strong criticism on Tuesday for warning a far-right or hard-left win in snap polls could spark a "civil war", with his opponents urging him not to scare the public.
ECONOMY Nearly 16 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in 5 months

Nearly 16 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in 5 months

Some 15.78 million foreign tourists visited Türkiye in the January-May period, marking a 12.47 percent increase from a year ago, according to data from the Culture and Tourism Ministry released on June 25.
SPORTS Türkiye eyes win over Portugal to advance at Euros

Türkiye eyes win over Portugal to advance at Euros

The top two teams in Group F, Türkiye and Portugal, meet in Dortmund on June 22 knowing that victory for either could send it through as the section winner.
﻿