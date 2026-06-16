Bruce Springsteen music center opens in New Jersey

Bruce Springsteen music center opens in New Jersey

NEW YORK
Bruce Springsteen music center opens in New Jersey

Rock legend Bruce Springsteen is one of New Jersey’s most famous native sons, and the Garden State is honoring The Boss with a new museum that celebrates his legacy and the history of American music.


The venue is located in Long Branch, where the 20-time Grammy winner was born. It’s just a stone’s throw from Asbury Park, the once blue-collar coastal town that was the icon’s stomping ground and shaped his musical identity.

Spread over two levels, the Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music, which opened on June 13, has a floor dedicated to U.S. genres including blues, country, hip-hop and jazz.

Exhibits include a gold jacket that belonged to Elvis Presley, a saxophone used by John Coltrane, an Eddie Van Halen guitar, and a Chuck D cap.

The items were loaned to the center by the artists or their estates, said executive director Bob Santelli, a close friend of Springsteen.

The museum, which cost $53 million and hosts Springsteen’s archives, was largely financed through donations from “Springsteen fans with means,” Santelli added.

Listening stations and touchscreens allow visitors to navigate the full range of styles and eras.

Upstairs, the story of Springsteen’s first concerts on the campus of Monmouth University is told. The formation of his E Street Band follows, as does his breakout in the mid-1970s, and the triumph of his 1984 album “Born in the USA.”

A large section is devoted to the album’s title track, still mistakenly regarded as a patriotic anthem by some, even though it was written to condemn U.S. treatment of Vietnam War veterans.

A virtual library brings together some of the key books for the singer, who was a college dropout and recounts in a video that reading only became a passion when he was 28.

In a replica studio, visitors mix their own tracks using a mixing desk.

 

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