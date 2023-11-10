Bruce Dickinson to take stage in Türkiye

ISTANBUL

Bruce Dickinson, the frontman of the world-famous heavy metal band Iron Maiden, is preparing to take the stage in Istanbul as part of the world tour of his new solo album to be released next year.

Dickinson will perform the last concert of the European tour of his album "The Mandrake Project" at KüçükÇiftlik Park on July 19, 2024.

The concert, to be organized with the contributions of Yüzdeyüz Metal and the organization of Vera Music and URU, will be the first Türkiye concert in Dickinson's solo career.

Dickinson will be accompanied on the tour by Roy Z on guitar, Dave Moreno on drums, Tanya O'Callaghan on bass guitar and Mistheria on keyboard.

On the other hand, Dickinson will share the first single of his new album, "Afterglow of Ragnarok," with the audience on Dec. 1. Along with the eight-page comic book describing the song, the trial recording version of Dickinson's song "If Eternity Should Fail" from Iron Maiden's album "The Book of Souls," recorded in 2015, will also be included in the single.

Tickets for the concert, organized with the contributions of Yüzdeyüz Metal, Vera Music and URU, are available at Biletix, Passo and KüçükÇiftlik Park box office.