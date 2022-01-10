Bronx apartment fire kills 19, including 9 children

  • January 10 2022 10:07:03

Bronx apartment fire kills 19, including 9 children

NEW YORK
Bronx apartment fire kills 19, including 9 children

A malfunctioning space heater sparked a fire that filled a high-rise Bronx apartment building with thick smoke on Jan. 9 morning, killing 19 people including nine children in New York City's deadliest blaze in three decades.

Trapped residents broke windows for air and stuffed wet towels under doors as smoke rose from a lower-floor apartment where the fire started. Survivors told of fleeing in panic down darkened hallways and stairs, barely able to breathe.

Multiple limp children were seen being given oxygen after they were carried out. Evacuees had faces covered in soot.

Firefighters found victims on every floor, many in cardiac and respiratory arrest, said Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro. Some could not escape because of the volume of smoke, he said.

Some residents said they initially ignored wailing smoke alarms because false alarms were so common in the 120-unit building, built in the early 1970s as affordable housing.

More than five dozen people were hurt and 13 were hospitalized in critical condition. Nigro said most of the victims had severe smoke inhalation.

Firefighters continued making rescues even after their air supplies ran out, Mayor Eric Adams said.

“Their oxygen tanks were empty and they still pushed through the smoke,” Adams said.

Investigators said the fire, triggered by the electric heater, started in a duplex apartment on the second and third floors of the 19-story building.

It was the deadliest fire at a U.S. residential apartment building in years. In 2017, 13 people died in an apartment building, also in the Bronx, according to data from the National Fire Protection Association.

SPORTS Galatasaray’s Süper Lig woes continue

Galatasaray’s Süper Lig woes continue
MOST POPULAR

  1. Ankara becomes 4th test city in metaverse

    Ankara becomes 4th test city in metaverse

  2. Turkic states to lend support to Kazakhstan: Çavuşoğlu

    Turkic states to lend support to Kazakhstan: Çavuşoğlu

  3. Turkey urges Greece not to extend territorial waters to 12 miles in Aegean

    Turkey urges Greece not to extend territorial waters to 12 miles in Aegean

  4. Nebati vows macro prudential measures

    Nebati vows macro prudential measures

  5. CHP leader predicts polls will occur in September

    CHP leader predicts polls will occur in September
Recommended
US, Russia meet for talks amid tensions linked to Ukraine

US, Russia meet for talks amid tensions linked to Ukraine
Gulf ministers visit China amid energy fears

Gulf ministers visit China amid energy fears

Nearly 8,000 detained after Kazakhstan unrest

Nearly 8,000 detained after Kazakhstan unrest

Some Palestinians get legal status after years in Gaza limbo

Some Palestinians get legal status after years in Gaza limbo
Russia rules out any concession at Ukraine, security talks with US

Russia rules out any concession at Ukraine, security talks with US
Amazing milestone as NASA fully deploys Webb telescope in space

'Amazing milestone' as NASA fully deploys Webb telescope in space
WORLD US, Russia meet for talks amid tensions linked to Ukraine

US, Russia meet for talks amid tensions linked to Ukraine

Senior U.S. and Russian officials were formally launching special talks on strategic stability on Jan. 10 as part of a flurry of diplomatic activity in Europe this week aimed at defusing tensions over a Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine.

ECONOMY Revenues from luxury yacht building exceed $1.4 billion

Revenues from luxury yacht building exceed $1.4 billion

The Antalya Free Zone is one of the world’s top three bases for luxury yacht building, after Italy and the Netherlands
SPORTS Galatasaray’s Süper Lig woes continue

Galatasaray’s Süper Lig woes continue

Galatasaray suffered another defeat in the Turkish Süper Lig’s Week 20, further slipping in the league table.