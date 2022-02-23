Britney Spears lands ‘record-breaking’ book deal for tell-all memoir

LOS ANGELES

Britney Spears has landed a “record-breaking” publishing deal for a tell-all memoir about her rise to fame, her relationship with her family and her experience living under a conservatorship for more than a decade.

Page Six has reported that publisher Simon & Schuster had secured the deal for the pop star’s memoir for as much as $15m after a massive bidding war involving multiple publishers.

An unnamed source told Page Six that “the deal is one of the biggest of all time, behind the Obamas.” The former United States president and first lady signed a deal worth an estimated $65m to write multiple books for Penguin Random House in

2017.

The deal comes months after Spears successfully fought a court-ordered conservatorship, which had been put in place by her father, Jamie Spears, for almost 14 years. The conservatorship, typically for older or infirm people who can no longer make decisions for themselves, was instigated in 2007 after a period of mental illness for Spears. Rumors spread that the singer was being held in the conservatorship against her will, which lead to the creation of the #FreeBritney movement.

In 2021 Spears gave public testimony about the conservatorship for the first time, telling a Los Angeles judge that she had been forced to work by conservators despite begging for breaks, and that she had no control over her finances, was denied her wish to marry her boyfriend, and was barred from removing her birth control despite her wish to have a third child.

“I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized,” Spears said. “I just want my life back.”

The judge suspended her father from the conservatorship in September, before it was lifted entirely in November. Spears said soon after that she believed her family members “should all be in jail” for the “demoralizing and degrading” treatment she says she experienced under the arrangement.