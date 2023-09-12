British top diplomat to visit Ankara for talks

ANKARA

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will pay a two-day visit to Türkiye on Sept. 13 and 14, the Turkish Foreign Ministry has said.

“Bilateral relations as well as current regional and international issues will be discussed at the meetings,” the ministry said in a written statement on Sept. 12.

Cleverly will be hosted by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. Apart from bilateral issues, the two men are expected to discuss the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine and its implications on global security, energy and food safety.

Ankara is exerting efforts to convince Russia to resume the Black Sea grain initiative, a mechanism that provided the export of more than 33 million tons of grain to the world markets in a bid to avoid a global food crisis.