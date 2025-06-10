British pop icon Robbie Williams to perform in Istanbul for first time

ISTANBUL

Internationally acclaimed British pop icon Robbie Williams is set to make his long-awaited debut in Istanbul with a concert scheduled for Oct. 7.

Originally scheduled to take place at Festival Park Yenikapı, Williams’ concert has been relocated to Istanbul Technical University (İTÜ) Stadium, according to the event organizers.

The change aims to provide a more suitable atmosphere for the artist’s live performance.

Robbie Williams is currently on his "Live 2025" tour, ahead of the release of his new album “Britpop." His first single from the upcoming album, "Rocket," recorded in collaboration with legendary rock guitarist Tony Iommi, has received praise from both critics and fans.

The tour kicked off on May 31 in Edinburgh and includes stops in major U.K. cities such as London, Manchester and Bath, where tickets sold out months in advance.

At the Istanbul concert, Williams will perform a mix of his classic hits along with new tracks from his upcoming album.

This will be Robbie Williams’ first live performance in Istanbul, marking a significant moment for the city's music scene and for fans of the British star.

Tickets for the İTÜ Stadium show go on sale on June 10 through major ticket platforms, including Biletix, Biletinial, Bubilet and Passo.