British PM Starmer hails India opportunities

British PM Starmer hails India opportunities

NEW DELHI
British PM Starmer hails India opportunities

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer Wednesday praised the "unparalleled" opportunities in India opening up after London and New Delhi signed a landmark free trade agreement, capping years of intense negotiations.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Starmer and what he called "the largest ever trade delegation from the U.K.," saying in a statement that he hoped to bolster their "shared vision of a stronger, mutually prosperous future."

Starmer, on his first official trip to India, is accompanied by a 125-member delegation that includes top business leaders including British Airways chief executive Sean Doyle.

The two-day visit follows his July meeting with Modi in London, where the pair signed the trade accord.

"With India set to be the third biggest economy in the world by 2028, and trade with them about to become quicker and cheaper, the opportunities waiting to be seized are unparalleled," Starmer said.

India and its former colonial ruler are the world's fifth- and sixth-largest economies, with bilateral trade worth around $54.8 billion and investments supporting more than 600,000 jobs across both countries.

Starmer is due to meet Modi today and address a fintech conference in Mumbai alongside him.

Starmer, who met with the business delegation before heading to a Bollywood film studio, touted the recent trade deal as the "biggest" India had ever struck.

"I've asked the team to implement it as quickly as humanly possible, but I think it's already changing the mood music, frankly," he told the delegation.

"I think the opportunities are already opening up, the contact has already increased, trade with India went up hugely in the last 12 months, and climbing."

Opportunity,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Frances Macron to name PM to end political crisis

France's Macron to name PM to end political crisis
LATEST NEWS

  1. France's Macron to name PM to end political crisis

    France's Macron to name PM to end political crisis

  2. Hungary's Laszlo Krasznahorkai wins Nobel literature prize

    Hungary's Laszlo Krasznahorkai wins Nobel literature prize

  3. Victoria Beckham reveals struggle to reinvent herself in Netflix series

    Victoria Beckham reveals struggle to reinvent herself in Netflix series

  4. 62nd Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival launched

    62nd Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival launched

  5. Church unearthed during excavations at ancient city of Kaunos

    Church unearthed during excavations at ancient city of Kaunos
Recommended
Frances Macron to name PM to end political crisis

France's Macron to name PM to end political crisis
7.4 magnitude quake strikes off southern Philippines

7.4 magnitude quake strikes off southern Philippines
Nobel Peace Prize to be announced as Trump pines for it

Nobel Peace Prize to be announced as Trump pines for it
Massive attack cuts power in Ukrainian capital

'Massive attack' cuts power in Ukrainian capital
Israel government approves Gaza hostage release deal

Israel government approves Gaza hostage release deal
Trump hosts roundtable accusing sick media of backing Antifa

Trump hosts roundtable accusing 'sick' media of backing Antifa
Sudan army used chlorine twice in Khartoum area attacks in 2024: Report

Sudan army used chlorine twice in Khartoum area attacks in 2024: Report
WORLD Frances Macron to name PM to end political crisis

France's Macron to name PM to end political crisis

France's Emmanuel Macron was on Friday due to pick a head of government tasked with pulling the country out of a political gridlock, in a move that staves off fresh elections for now.
ECONOMY Silver price hits decades high as gold rush eases

Silver price hits decades high as gold rush eases

The price of silver hit a multi-decade high on Thursday as investors kept flocking to safe havens amid geopolitical and economic uncertainty, while gold eased off a record run.

SPORTS Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray secured a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in a thrilling UEFA Champions League fixture Tuesday.
﻿