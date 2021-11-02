British actress rushed to hospital in Turkey

  • November 02 2021 07:00:00

British actress rushed to hospital in Turkey

ISTANBUL
British actress rushed to hospital in Turkey

Actress Sarah Parish has been hospitalized in Turkey after fracturing her spine on a family holiday, the British daily Manchester Evening News has reported.

The “Cutting It” star was injured after a nasty fall on her sunshine break with her husband and fellow actor James Murray and their daughter, Nell.

The 53-year-old, who played hairdresser Allie Henshall in the Manchester-based drama “Cutting It” and has also starred in “Hearts and Bones,” “Doctor Who,” “W1A” and “Bancroft,” shared a photo of herself from her hospital

bed as she shared details of the accident on Instagram.
“Spending a couple of extra days in Turkey but not at the lovely @hillsidebeachclub. At the local Turkish hospital. FFS,” she wrote. She added: “Life really does appear to be taking a massive dump on my head right now.”
Friends and followers rushed to send their get well soon messages.

Former Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley said: “Oh bloody hell love! Get well soon! Xxxx”
And Hollyoaks actress Lucy-Jo Hudson wrote: “Sending you all my love xxx”

Friday Night Dinner star Tracy-Ann Oberman said: “Oh Sarah - you poor thing. Get home ASAP. Hope you’re not in too much pain and if you need ANYTHING- let us know x”

TV presenter Kate Thornton sympathized: “Oh darling, I broke mine two years ago so really feel your pain. Rest up and safe home x”

TURKEY Some 13 million people in Turkey still unvaccinated

Some 13 million people in Turkey still unvaccinated
MOST POPULAR

  1. Bill Gates celebrates birthday in Turkish cove with elite guests including Bezos

    Bill Gates celebrates birthday in Turkish cove with elite guests including Bezos

  2. British actress rushed to hospital in Turkey

    British actress rushed to hospital in Turkey

  3. Purchase of Hull City by Turkish media mogul underway

    Purchase of Hull City by Turkish media mogul underway

  4. Regulation for use of e-scooter enters into force

    Regulation for use of e-scooter enters into force

  5. US positive on Turkey’s bid to purchase 40 F-16s: Erdoğan

    US positive on Turkey’s bid to purchase 40 F-16s: Erdoğan
Recommended
Perinthos finds to shed light on ancient cuisine

Perinthos finds to shed light on ancient cuisine 
London Philharmonic Orchestra performed in Istanbul

London Philharmonic Orchestra performed in Istanbul 
Archaeologists in Mexico find 1,000-year-old Mayan canoe

Archaeologists in Mexico find 1,000-year-old Mayan canoe
Ertegün brothers subject of documentary

Ertegün brothers subject of documentary
Kaplanoğlu’s film to represent Turkey at Oscars

Kaplanoğlu’s film to represent Turkey at Oscars
Statue heads of Greek gods unearthed in Aizanoi

Statue heads of Greek gods unearthed in Aizanoi
WORLD Bulgaria sends troops to tackle migrant influx from Turkey

Bulgaria sends troops to tackle migrant influx from Turkey

Bulgaria on Nov. 1 deployed 350 soldiers to the border with Turkey to help police cope with the growing influx of migrants, the defense minister announced.
ECONOMY Turkey discovered 60 mln barrels of oil equivalent reserves so far in 2021: Minister

Turkey discovered 60 mln barrels of oil equivalent reserves so far in 2021: Minister

Turkey discovered an additional 60 million barrels of oil equivalent reserves with 26 new onshore explorations this year, Fatih Dönmez, the minister of energy and natural resources, announced on Nov. 1.
SPORTS Galatasaray get precious home win in Turkish league as archrivals lose

Galatasaray get precious home win in Turkish league as archrivals lose

Galatasaray on Oct. 31 beat Gaziantep FK 2-0 in a Turkish Spor Toto Süper Lig match for a valuable victory as their archrivals Beşiktaş and Fenerbahçe suffered defeats each in the same week.