British actress rushed to hospital in Turkey

ISTANBUL

Actress Sarah Parish has been hospitalized in Turkey after fracturing her spine on a family holiday, the British daily Manchester Evening News has reported.

The “Cutting It” star was injured after a nasty fall on her sunshine break with her husband and fellow actor James Murray and their daughter, Nell.

The 53-year-old, who played hairdresser Allie Henshall in the Manchester-based drama “Cutting It” and has also starred in “Hearts and Bones,” “Doctor Who,” “W1A” and “Bancroft,” shared a photo of herself from her hospital

bed as she shared details of the accident on Instagram.

“Spending a couple of extra days in Turkey but not at the lovely @hillsidebeachclub. At the local Turkish hospital. FFS,” she wrote. She added: “Life really does appear to be taking a massive dump on my head right now.”

Friends and followers rushed to send their get well soon messages.

Former Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley said: “Oh bloody hell love! Get well soon! Xxxx”

And Hollyoaks actress Lucy-Jo Hudson wrote: “Sending you all my love xxx”

Friday Night Dinner star Tracy-Ann Oberman said: “Oh Sarah - you poor thing. Get home ASAP. Hope you’re not in too much pain and if you need ANYTHING- let us know x”

TV presenter Kate Thornton sympathized: “Oh darling, I broke mine two years ago so really feel your pain. Rest up and safe home x”