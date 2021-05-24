Breast milk effective against infections: Pediatrician

ISTANBUL

Breast milk, which is a living liquid, not only provides nutrition to infants but it strengthens the immune system and protects them from infections, according to a top Turkish pediatrician.

“Studies show that infants who breastfeed for a year are 50 percent less likely to catch an infection than other babies,” said Nalan Karabayır, who teaches pediatric health and diseases at Medipol Mega University Hospital in Istanbul.

Antibodies for the coronavirus were found in the milk of mothers who were vaccinated, and babies can be protected in this way.

Karabayır said if the mother is inoculated against the coronavirus, it will protect her and her baby from infection.

Touching on the effects of COVID-19 on mothers and infants, referring to studies, Karabayır said the pandemic affects children of all ages, but with our current knowledge, it is accepted that it is not transmitted through breast milk.

“It is known that antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, which occur in the mother who had a COVID-19 infection, also pass into breast milk and protect the baby from infection,” she said.

It is known that breastfeeding is safe as long as mothers strictly follow isolation practices such as wearing masks, social distancing, and hygiene, she added.