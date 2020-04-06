Brazil state seeks federal troops over indigenous killings

  • April 06 2020 09:39:00

Brazil state seeks federal troops over indigenous killings

RIO DE JANEIRO - The Associated Press
Brazil state seeks federal troops over indigenous killings

In this Sept. 2019, video frame, Paulo Paulino Guajajara, a Forest Guardian protecting the Arariboia indigenous reserve poses with his makeshift weapon, at the reserve in Maranhao state, Brazil. (Documentary Iwazayzar - Guardioes da Natureza via AP)

The Brazilian state of Maranhao is asking the federal government to send National Guard troops to the Arariboia Indigenous Territory after a string of attacks, including five killings, targeting tribesmen known for their fight against illegal deforestation.

State authorities said they decided to seek federal help after Antonio Filho Providjncia Guajajara, a member of the Guajajara indigenous tribe, was shot in the head on April 4. He was found alive and taken to a nearby hospital.

The attack happened just a few days after another member of his indigenous community was slain. On March 31, Zezico Guajajara, a teacher who had repeatedly denounced illegal logging, was found shot to death on a road near his village.

Since November, five Guajajara men have been killed.

"I request that the National Guard be sent to the indigenous area, a federal territory, to prevent further conflicts and deaths," the state's human rights secretary, Francisco Gongalves, wrote in a letter to Justice and Public Security Minister Sergio Moro.

The letter cited "growing internal conflicts" in the indigenous territory, as well as links with organized crime in the region.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul nearly deserted during COVID-19 outbreak

    Istanbul nearly deserted during COVID-19 outbreak

  2. Coronavirus death toll rises to 574, with 27,069 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll rises to 574, with 27,069 total cases

  3. Will Turkey activate the S-400s?

    Will Turkey activate the S-400s?

  4. Bursa island for sale attracts interest amid coronavirus

    Bursa island for sale attracts interest amid coronavirus

  5. Turkey authorizes transfer of ventilators to Spain

    Turkey authorizes transfer of ventilators to Spain
Recommended
Latest on the coronavirus: Global cases near 1.3 million

Latest on the coronavirus: Global cases near 1.3 million
Taliban warn peace deal with US near breaking point

Taliban warn peace deal with US near breaking point
British PM Johnson still in hospital with persistent coronavirus symptoms

British PM Johnson still in hospital with persistent coronavirus symptoms
Tiger at New York zoo tests positive for COVID-19

Tiger at New York zoo tests positive for COVID-19
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 1.2 million, death toll passes 65,000

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 1.2 million, death toll passes 65,000
Yemens warring parties accuse each other of attacking pipeline

Yemen's warring parties accuse each other of attacking pipeline
WORLD Latest on the coronavirus: Global cases near 1.3 million

Latest on the coronavirus: Global cases near 1.3 million

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide passed 1.27 million on April 6 as the pandemic swept across the globe.
ECONOMY Turkeys automotive exports drop in Q1 due to COVID-19

Turkey's automotive exports drop in Q1 due to COVID-19

Turkey's automotive exports decreased by 10% to stand at $6.98 billion year-on-year in the first quarter due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Uludağ Automotive Industry Exporters Association said.

SPORTS Turkish football leagues may start in June earliest

Turkish football leagues may start in June earliest 

Turkish football leagues can start at the beginning of June at the earliest, the Turkish Football Federation has said in a statement on April 3. 