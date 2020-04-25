Brazil: Justice minister resigns after 'interference'

  April 25 2020

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Brazilian Justice Minister Sergio Moro resigned on April 24 after President Jair Bolsonaro removed his "trusted man" from the federal police.

At a press conference, Moro said he was stepping down due to "political interference" in the appointment of chiefs, directors and superintendents "from politics and not due to technical merits".

Tensions between Moro and Bolsonaro escalated Thursday with the president's decision to dismiss the Police Chief Mauricio Valdeixo. His dismissal was published in the Official Gazette earlier Friday.

Valeixo was one of Moro's main collaborators from the time the current minister was in charge as judge of the first instance of the Lava Jato operation- the largest anti-corruption investigation of the history of Brazil.

Moro is the second minister that departed from the Bolsonaro government in recent weeks after the president replaced Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta, who was in favor of maintaining social distancing guidelines to fight coronavirus pandemic.

