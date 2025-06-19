Brawl erupts between AKP, CHP deputies in parliament

ANKARA
A brawl broke out on June 19 between ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) lawmakers during a parliamentary commission session on a mining law.

The altercation occurred in the parliament's industry, trade, energy, natural resources, information and technology commission, where a bill drafted by AKP lawmakers was under discussion.

Tensions rose early in the session over the lack of space in the commission hall, with some deputies left standing and representatives of producer associations barred from entering.

Opposition MPs criticized the conditions and opened a procedural debate, demanding that the meeting be relocated to a larger room. Commission chair Mustafa Varank rejected the request.

Some CHP deputies struck the tables in protest, and a physical confrontation erupted between members of the two parties. The session was briefly suspended following the scuffle.

 

Putin denies trying to be Iran-Israel mediator
WORLD Putin denies trying to be Iran-Israel mediator

Putin denies trying to be Iran-Israel mediator

Putin on Friday said he was not seeking to be a mediator between Iran and Israel, and was only suggesting ideas for how the countries could resolve the escalating crisis.
ECONOMY Türkiye on track to reach 48 GW wind capacity by 2035

Türkiye on track to reach 48 GW wind capacity by 2035

Türkiye aims to boost its wind energy capacity to 48 gigawatts by 2035, a goal that stems from "a robust industrial base and strategic government support," says the Turkish industry and technology deputy minister.  
SPORTS Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Turkish Süper Lig champion Galatasaray has completed the signing of Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane on free transfer.
