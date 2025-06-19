Brawl erupts between AKP, CHP deputies in parliament

ANKARA

A brawl broke out on June 19 between ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) lawmakers during a parliamentary commission session on a mining law.

The altercation occurred in the parliament's industry, trade, energy, natural resources, information and technology commission, where a bill drafted by AKP lawmakers was under discussion.

Tensions rose early in the session over the lack of space in the commission hall, with some deputies left standing and representatives of producer associations barred from entering.

Opposition MPs criticized the conditions and opened a procedural debate, demanding that the meeting be relocated to a larger room. Commission chair Mustafa Varank rejected the request.

Some CHP deputies struck the tables in protest, and a physical confrontation erupted between members of the two parties. The session was briefly suspended following the scuffle.