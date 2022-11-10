Brainwave-reading implant lets paralyzed man spell out 1,100 words

Brainwave-reading implant lets paralyzed man spell out 1,100 words

SAN FRANCISCO
Brainwave-reading implant lets paralyzed man spell out 1,100 words

A paralyzed man who cannot speak or type was able to spell out over 1,000 words using a neuroprosthetic device that translates his brain waves into full sentences, U.S. researchers said on Nov. 8.

"Anything is possible," was one of the man's favorite phrases to spell out, said the first author of a new study on the research, Sean Metzger of the University of California San Francisco (UCSF).

Last year the team of UCSF researchers showed that a brain implant called a brain-computer interface could translate 50 very common words when the man attempted to say them in full.

In the new study, published in the journal Nature Communications, they were able to decode him silently miming the 26 letters of the phonetic alphabet."

So if he was trying to say 'cat', he would say charlie-alpha-tango," Metzger told AFP.A spelling interface then used language-modelling to crunch the data in real time, working out possible words or errors.

The researchers were able to decode more than 1,150 words, which represent "over 85 percent of the content in natural English sentences", the study said.

They simulated that this vocabulary could be extended to more than 9,000 words, "which is basically the number of words most people use in a year," Metzger said.

The device decoded around 29 characters a minute, with an error rate of 6 percent. That worked out to be around seven words a minute.

The man is referred to as BRAVO1, as the first participant of the Brain-Computer Interface Restoration of Arm and Voice trial.

Now in his late 30s, he suffered a stroke when he was 20 that left him with anarthria, the inability to speak intelligibly, though his cognitive function remained intact.

He normally communicates by using a pointer attached to a baseball cap to poke at letters on a screen.

In 2019, the researchers surgically implanted a high-density electrode on the surface of his brain, over the speech motor cortex. Via a port embedded in his skull, they have since been able to monitor the different electrical patterns produced when he tries to say varying words or letters.

The research, which still needs to be confirmed in other participants, is still some way off from becoming available to the thousands of people who lose the ability to talk due to strokes, accidents or disease every year.

Brainwave, reading,

WORLD Hurricane Nicole forms; Florida awaits rare November storm

Hurricane Nicole forms; Florida awaits rare November storm
MOST POPULAR

  1. Wheat from Russia to be processed in Türkiye: Minister

    Wheat from Russia to be processed in Türkiye: Minister

  2. Man becomes hitchhiker to make his father’s dreams come true

    Man becomes hitchhiker to make his father’s dreams come true

  3. New announcement system to be used in earthquake drill

    New announcement system to be used in earthquake drill

  4. Jimmy Kimmel to return as Oscars host

    Jimmy Kimmel to return as Oscars host

  5. Drought tests resilience of Spain’s olive groves and farmers

    Drought tests resilience of Spain’s olive groves and farmers
Recommended
Discovery of bronzes rewrites Italys Etruscan-Roman history

Discovery of bronzes rewrites Italy's Etruscan-Roman history
Australian climate protesters glue themselves to Warhol print

Australian climate protesters glue themselves to Warhol print
‘Black Panther’ fights on without Chadwick Boseman

‘Black Panther’ fights on without Chadwick Boseman
Penn gifts his Oscar to Zelensky

Penn gifts his Oscar to Zelensky
T rex skull unearthed in South Dakota to be auctioned in NY

T rex skull unearthed in South Dakota to be auctioned in NY
‘It was now or never,’ says Rihanna

‘It was now or never,’ says Rihanna
WORLD Hurricane Nicole forms; Florida awaits rare November storm

Hurricane Nicole forms; Florida awaits rare November storm

A Florida-bound storm strengthened into Hurricane Nicole on Wednesday evening as it pounded the Bahamas, and U.S. officials ordered evacuations that included former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club. It’s a rare November hurricane for storm-weary Florida, where only two such hurricanes have made landfall since recordkeeping began in 1853 — the 1935 Yankee Hurricane and Hurricane Kate in 1985.

ECONOMY Turkish airports served 155.9 mln passengers in 10 months

Turkish airports served 155.9 mln passengers in 10 months

The air traffic at Turkish airports in the 10-month period increased by 30.6 percent compared to last year, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoğlu has said.
SPORTS Turkish gymnast won gold medal

Turkish gymnast won gold medal

Turkish gymnast Adem Asil has won the gold medal in the rings apparatus at the 51st Artistic Gymnastics World Championships held in Liverpool, the U.K.