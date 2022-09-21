Brad Pitt unveils his sculptures at a first art show

Brad Pitt unveils his sculptures at a first art show

HELSINKI
Brad Pitt unveils his sculptures at a first art show

In the actor’s first-ever public art exhibition, Brad Pitt has unveiled his sculptures in a lakeside art museum in Finland, the gallery said on Sept. 19.

Located in Finland’s third largest city of Tampere, this is the first time the “largely self-taught” American star presented his sculptures to the public, Sara Hilden Art Museum said.

Pitt’s sculptures were revealed by the actor himself on Sept. 18 as part of a larger exhibition by British artist Thomas Houseago, alongside a ceramic series by Australian alternative rocker Nick Cave.

“For Nick and I this is a new world and our first entry. It just feels right,” Pitt told Finnish broadcaster Yle at the opening ceremony.

Pitt’s work includes a moulded plaster panel “depicting a gunfight” and a series of house-shaped silicone sculptures that each have been shot with a different gauge of ammunition.

“To me it’s about self-reflection. It’s about where I have gotten it wrong in my relationships, where have I misstepped,” Pitt said at the opening.

The 58-year-old actor’s unexpected visit took the Nordic country by surprise as his involvement in the exhibition was not previously announced.

“In that sense this is exciting and wonderful,” Chief Curator Sarianne Soikkonen told AFP.

As well as hosting Pitt’s sculptures for the first time, the art show is Houseago’s exhibition debut in the Nordic countries.

The decision to include his friends Cave and Pitt in his exhibition was shaped by the pandemic and “events in Houseago’s personal life,” Soikkonen said.

ARTS & LIFE Iran chooses award-winning ‘World War III’ as Oscars entry

Iran chooses award-winning ‘World War III’ as Oscars entry
MOST POPULAR

  1. ‘Just say no’ to roles that objectify women, says Binoche

    ‘Just say no’ to roles that objectify women, says Binoche

  2. SAHA Expo defense fair to be held in Istanbul

    SAHA Expo defense fair to be held in Istanbul

  3. Troubles in Europe offer opportunities for Turkish agriculture sector

    Troubles in Europe offer opportunities for Turkish agriculture sector

  4. Immersive digital art show continues in New York

    Immersive digital art show continues in New York

  5. 4 Ukrainian separatist regions plan votes to join Russia

    4 Ukrainian separatist regions plan votes to join Russia
Recommended
How many ants are on Earth 20 quadrillion, study says

How many ants are on Earth? 20 quadrillion, study says
Benin welcomes Hollywood take on women warriors

Benin welcomes Hollywood take on women warriors
Ancient child grave found in Bathonea

Ancient child grave found in Bathonea
COVID curbs leave Hong Kong musicians on their ‘last dollar’

COVID curbs leave Hong Kong musicians on their ‘last dollar’
Iran chooses award-winning ‘World War III’ as Oscars entry

Iran chooses award-winning ‘World War III’ as Oscars entry
‘Extremely rare’ Rameses II-era burial cave found in Israel

‘Extremely rare’ Rameses II-era burial cave found in Israel
WORLD 4 Ukrainian separatist regions plan votes to join Russia

4 Ukrainian separatist regions plan votes to join Russia

The separatist leaders of four Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine said Tuesday they were planning to hold votes starting later this week for the territories to become part of Russia as Moscow loses ground in the war it launched.

ECONOMY SpaceX wants to bring satellite internet to Iran: Musk

SpaceX wants to bring satellite internet to Iran: Musk

SpaceX will apply for an exemption from US sanctions against Iran in a bid to offer its satellite internet service to the country, owner Elon Musk has said.  

SPORTS Woman becomes first Turk to swim across Catalina Channel

Woman becomes first Turk to swim across Catalina Channel

Bengisu Avcı has become the first Turkish woman to swim through the Catalina Channel, one of the seven ocean tracks in the world, making the country proud.