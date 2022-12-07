Boy spends all summer break with his lamb

Boy spends all summer break with his lamb

TRABZON
Boy spends all summer break with his lamb

A 14-year-old boy in the northern province of Trabzon, who has loved lambs since his childhood, has called his lamb as “my daughter,” and spent all his time with it during summer break.

Though Kıvanç Erdem Orun has had a great interest in raising lambs and spending time with them since he was a little boy, he could not adopt a lamb for a long time as his family did not allow it.

Last year, his parents could no longer remain indifferent to their son’s insistence and gave Orun a lamb as a gift. As they had nowhere to take care of it in the winter, the lamb stayed in his grandmother’s barn for a while.

With the arrival of the summer season, Orun built a barn for the lamb and a place for himself in a field near his house.

Orun spent every day with the lamb he called as “my daughter” during school’s summer break.

“I spent the whole summer break with my lamb. I saved money and bought concrete and bricks to build a barn for my daughter with my own hands. I was completely isolated from social life,” Orun explained.

Stating that he had to leave his lamb in his grandmother’s barn as he started going to school, Orun noted that this situation was difficult for him and sometimes he had crying fits at school.

Turkish,

ARTS & LIFE ‘Goblin mode’ Oxford’s word of year

‘Goblin mode’ Oxford’s word of year
MOST POPULAR

  1. Trump rebuked for call to suspend Constitution over election

    Trump rebuked for call to suspend Constitution over election

  2. ‘Wakanda’ stays atop N America box office

    ‘Wakanda’ stays atop N America box office

  3. Museum to return original Beethoven score to heirs

    Museum to return original Beethoven score to heirs

  4. Egypt dusts off pyramids for fashion, pop and art shows

    Egypt dusts off pyramids for fashion, pop and art shows

  5. Ankara asks Finland to end arms embargo: FM

    Ankara asks Finland to end arms embargo: FM
Recommended
‘Gastronomy Academy’ to be opened in Bodrum

‘Gastronomy Academy’ to be opened in Bodrum
Soğanlı Valley to be opened to tourism: Governor

Soğanlı Valley to be opened to tourism: Governor
Two people arrested for fatally hitting dog in Konya

Two people arrested for fatally hitting dog in Konya
Mayor orders not to sweep ‘enchanting’ autumn leaves

Mayor orders not to sweep ‘enchanting’ autumn leaves
Funerals for two terror victims held

Funerals for two terror victims held
Man never gives up his dream of supporting children

Man never gives up his dream of supporting children
WORLD Emmy-winning Cheers star Kirstie Alley dies at 71

Emmy-winning 'Cheers' star Kirstie Alley dies at 71

Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor who starred in the hit television sitcom "Cheers", died Monday after a battle with cancer, her family said.
ECONOMY Workplace violence, harassment widespread: UN

Workplace violence, harassment widespread: UN

More than one in five people in employment worldwide have experienced some form of workplace harassment or violence, according to a survey released by the United Nations.

SPORTS Bomb search dogs trained by Turkish Army on duty at World Cup

Bomb search dogs trained by Turkish Army on duty at World Cup

Within the scope of measures to ensure security at the FIFA 2022 World Cup, bomb search dogs that are capable of detecting all kinds of explosives and specially trained by the Turkish Army have been deployed in Qatar.