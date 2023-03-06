Bottled water supplied as mains damaged in quake

HATAY
In the southern province of Hatay, where the water mains were severely damaged due to the quakes, there are interruptions in most of the areas, providing packaged drinking water to the city is accelerated.

One of the main problems of those living in tents or containers in quake-hit province of Hatay is access to clean water.

The water used for some needs such as showers, toilets and dishes is transported by tankers from the surrounding districts, while drinking water is distributed in plastic bottles by the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

Earthquake survivors stated that when there is a problem in the mains water, volunteers bring drinking water, but they cannot reach supplies whenever they want.

Survivors also explained that as they cannot take showers due to disruption in the mains water, they have to go to the damaged house of their relatives or friends once a week although this poses a threat amid continuing aftershocks.

On social media, several calls have been made about the drinking water problem in Hatay.

On the other hand, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu stated that survivors are not experiencing a drinking water shortage in Hatay.

Reminding that mains water is not provided to damaged neighbors, Soylu noted that they work to double the amount of the water supply for bathrooms and toilets.

Drinking water is provided to people by AFAD, he said.

Hatay Governor’s Office also stated there was no water problem or shortage in the city, adding that the problem with water mains were fixed.

“There is no problem in using mains water for hygiene purposes. Only bottled water should be consumed as drinking water, which is continuously delivered by AFAD. We have sufficient water stocks,” said a statement.

