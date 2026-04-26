BOTAŞ to launch Tank Farm Project to boost supply security

ANTALYA

BOTAŞ General Manager Abdülvahit Fidan described the Tank Farm Project as a "strategic turning point" for Türkiye’s energy security, noting that the initiative will expand Ceyhan's crude oil storage capacity from 1 million to 45 million barrels.

Speaking at the Regulation and Competition in Energy Markets Summit in Antalya, Fidan said BOTAŞ is no longer just a pipeline operator but has evolved into an integrated company active across the entire energy value chain.

Fidan stated that the Ceyhan Crude Oil Tank Farm Project is a strategic move that reshapes the country’s energy security architecture. “This project will strengthen Türkiye’s resilience against energy crises and enable the country to play a more decisive role in regional energy markets,” he said.

Under the project, 40 new crude oil storage tanks will be built. Fidan said the investment will be implemented in phases, with construction of the first six tanks scheduled to start in 2026. The first phase is expected to be commissioned in 2028, while all phases are planned to be completed between 2030 and 2031.

He underlined that one of the key functions of the tank farm is to secure energy supply during periods of crisis, describing the facility as a “strategic insurance mechanism” for the country.

Fidan also emphasized the role of storage capacity as an insurance system for energy security. He said Türkiye aims to reach 20 billion cubic meters of total storage capacity by 2028. On the LNG side, he noted that FSRU regasification capacity, currently at 161 million cubic meters, will be increased to over 200 million cubic meters.

“With the completion of these steps, our goal is to reach the top position not only in Europe but also in global rankings,” Fidan said.