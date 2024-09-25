Bosses call for restructuring of taxes on wages

Bosses call for restructuring of taxes on wages

ANKARA
Bosses call for restructuring of taxes on wages

The income tax brackets and rates and the wage ceiling based on the social security premiums should be restructured in order to increase the net wages received by employees, says Rifat Hisarcıklıoğlu, president of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB).

Speaking at a “consultation meeting” in Ankara on Sept. 23, also attended by Labor and Social Security Minister Vedat Işıkhan, Hisarcıklıoğlu pointed out that the income tax brackets have been narrowing.

"It is neither fair nor logical for a middle-income worker to fall into the 40 percent tax bracket, the highest income tax bracket, in the middle of the year,” he added.

“A similar situation occurs with the maximum wage based on the social security premiums. While the maximum wage used to be five times the minimum wage, it is now seven and a half times the minimum wage. In order to increase the take-home pay of our workers, we are calling for a restructuring of the income tax brackets and rates and the maximum wage based on the premium. We also consider employment incentives to be very important in order to protect existing jobs and open up new business areas.”

Hisarcıklıoğlu stated that a 5-point premium incentive, which was used in the past, directly supports employment and is easy to implement.

He stressed that labor-intensive sectors, in particular, have recently lost export competitiveness due to increases in raw material, energy and other costs.

"We should provide additional incentives to prevent the loss of labor in labor-intensive sectors,” Hisarcıklıoğlu said.

“In order to protect the employment of our enterprises, whose production and sales have decreased due to the decline in their orders, we expect that the short-time working allowance will be implemented without much procedure, as it was during the pandemic period. Unfortunately, the problems of our companies in the earthquake zone continue. The cancellation of tax and insurance debts, as in the case of the 1999 earthquake, will enable our earthquake-damaged companies to get back on their feet.”

The TOBB chair argued that the labor market in Türkiye is rigid and that flexible legislation is needed according to the standards of the International Labor Organization (ILO) and the European Union (EU).

Hisarcıklıoğlu also stated that two protocols that will enable young people and women to participate in the labor force by providing them with qualifications and will enable them to reach the labor force with sufficient professional skills in the fields that companies need have been signed.

He said that TOBB is striving to increase the qualification of the workforce and that professional qualification certificates have been given to more than 120,000 employees through exams organized in 77 professions, especially in dangerous and very dangerous professions.

bosses, Economy,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() New case filed over alleged FETÖ wiretapping plot

New case filed over alleged FETÖ wiretapping plot
LATEST NEWS

  1. New case filed over alleged FETÖ wiretapping plot

    New case filed over alleged FETÖ wiretapping plot

  2. EU states back plan to downgrade wolf protection status

    EU states back plan to downgrade wolf protection status

  3. German Greens party leaders resign after election losses

    German Greens party leaders resign after election losses

  4. WHO sees rise in 'problematic' social media use for European teens

    WHO sees rise in 'problematic' social media use for European teens

  5. Prison terms sought for municipal employees in nightclub fire

    Prison terms sought for municipal employees in nightclub fire
Recommended
Şimşek urges businesses to follow medium-term program

Şimşek urges businesses to follow medium-term program
China cuts another key interest rate to boost economy

China cuts another key interest rate to boost economy
US sues Visa for monopoly on debit-card use

US sues Visa for monopoly on debit-card use
New York area port prepares for possible US strike disruption

New York area port prepares for possible US strike disruption
Trade minister notes growing US business interest in Türkiye

Trade minister notes growing US business interest in Türkiye
Akzonobel slashes 2,000 jobs worldwide

Akzonobel slashes 2,000 jobs worldwide
WORLD EU states back plan to downgrade wolf protection status

EU states back plan to downgrade wolf protection status

EU member states on Wednesday voted in favor of lowering the protection status of wolves, in a move decried by conservationists that paves the way for a relaxation of strict hunting rules.
ECONOMY Şimşek urges businesses to follow medium-term program

Şimşek urges businesses to follow medium-term program

Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has announced that inflation in Türkiye is projected to drop below 20 percent next year and to single digits the following year, urging the business community to consider the Medium-Term Program in their financial calculations.
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Two Turkish clubs launch their Europa League league stage campaigns on Sept. 26, when Beşiktaş travels to Ajax and Fenerbahçe hosts Union SG.
﻿