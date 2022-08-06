Bosphorus’ underground tunnel looted: Expert

  • August 06 2022 07:00:00

Bosphorus’ underground tunnel looted: Expert

ISTANBUL
Bosphorus’ underground tunnel looted: Expert

Treasure hunters have looted a secret underground tunnel in Istanbul’s Üsküdar district, a cave researcher has said.

Speaking with the İhlas News Agency, Fatih Bayrak highlighted that the 500-meter-long tunnel starts in the Çengelköy neighborhood and ends in the Kuzguncuk neighborhood.

“While we were conducting research in the region, we found this tunnel,” Bayrak said. “My friends and I entered the tunnel and crawled until the end.”

Saying that he informed the local authorities about the tunnel, Bayrak noted, “We saw signs inside that some treasure hunters must have looted it.”

On asked what he found inside, he replied, “We saw traps, some cubbyholes and some broken earthenware jars.”

According to the researcher, treasure hunters are “professionals,” as they have “dug the tunnel to find treasures” but left no traces of any piece of equipment.

Looking at the “clean work” the treasure hunters have done, Bayrak concluded that “there must be valuable old coins or artifacts that they have looted.”

The cave researcher is not sure who first formed the tunnel for what reason, but he is pretty sure that “it dates back to 7th or 8th centuries.”

Bosphorus, tunnels,

ECONOMY Lufthansa, union reach pay deal for ground staff

Lufthansa, union reach pay deal for ground staff
MOST POPULAR

  1. Incest: The last taboo in Turkish cinema and TV

    Incest: The last taboo in Turkish cinema and TV

  2. China official says talks impossible with ‘US holding knife’

    China official says talks impossible with ‘US holding knife’

  3. Composer Hania Rani at Zorlu PSM online

    Composer Hania Rani at Zorlu PSM online

  4. Facebook’s Meta takes on bond debt, in a first

    Facebook’s Meta takes on bond debt, in a first

  5. Loss of visionary who brought Turkish and Greek youth together

    Loss of visionary who brought Turkish and Greek youth together
Recommended
Bomb squad destroys suspicious object on Black Sea coast

Bomb squad destroys suspicious object on Black Sea coast
‘Process over canceled public exam to run transparently’

‘Process over canceled public exam to run transparently’
Three more grain ships leave Ukraine: Türkiye

Three more grain ships leave Ukraine: Türkiye
Ministry to prevent flamingo deaths in Lake Salt

Ministry to prevent flamingo deaths in Lake Salt
‘Some 90 pct of burned forest areas recovered’

‘Some 90 pct of burned forest areas recovered’
Woman returns from US, starts farming in village

Woman returns from US, starts farming in village
WORLD Long COVID symptoms ‘affect one in eight’

Long COVID symptoms ‘affect one in eight’

One in eight people who get coronavirus develop at least one symptom of long COVID, one of the most comprehensive studies on the condition to date has suggested.
ECONOMY Lufthansa, union reach pay deal for ground staff

Lufthansa, union reach pay deal for ground staff

Lufthansa and a union representing its ground staff in Germany reached a deal on Aug.4 to end a pay dispute, a week after a one-day strike that forced the airline to cancel more than 1,000 flights.
SPORTS Curtain raises in new Süper Lig season

Curtain raises in new Süper Lig season

Defending champions Trabzonspor will take on newcomer Istanbulspor in an away game on Aug. 5 in the opening game of the new Süper Lig season.