Bosphorus Film Festival reveals lineup

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

The 8th Bosphorus Film Festival in Turkey's metropolitan city of Istanbul announced the films that will vie for the Best Film Award on Sept. 24

A total of 10 movies will compete for Golden Dolphin Award in the national feature film competition of the festival, which is supported by the Turkish Culture Ministry, the organizers said in a statement.

Anadolu Agency, Turkey’s leading news wire, is the Global Communication Partner of the festival which will start on Oct. 23 and run through Oct. 30.

The festival jury, chaired by writer, screenwriter, and producer Tarık Tufan, will select the best local production for the Golden Dolphin which will be awarded 100,000 Turkish liras (around $13,000).

Among the films that will vie for the award are Derviş Zaim's Flash Drive, Orçun Benli's Weasel, Erdem Tepegöz's In the Shadows, Ensar Altay's Kodokushi, Barış Gördağ, Yasin Çetin's Fragrance, Ferit Karol's Penny Bank, Fatih Özcan's Mavzer, Ercan Kesal's You Know Him, Reis Çelik's Food for a Funeral, and Ahmet Sönmez's Just Different.

While Kodokushi and Just Different will have world premieres as part of the festival, Flash Drive, Weasel, In the Shadows, Fragrance, Penny Bank, Mavzer, and Food for a Funeral will be screened for the first time in Istanbul.

The festival will award Best Director with 20,000 TL ($2,597), Best Actress, and Best Actor with 15,000 TL ($1,978) each, Best Scenario, Best Cinematography, and Best Editing with 10,000 TL ($1,298