Borusan celebrates its 80th anniversary

ISTANBUL

Borusan Group CEO Erkan Kafadar made a speech during the event to celebrate the group’s 80th anniversary.

As part of its 80th-anniversary celebrations, Borusan Group treated music lovers to an unforgettable evening with the Borusan Istanbul Philharmonic Orchestra (BİFO) at the "Borusan 80th Anniversary Concert" held on Dec. 5 at Zorlu PSM Turkcell Stage.

The event, titled "From the Capitals of Music," also featured a short screening of the documentary, bringing together prominent figures from the business, arts, and media worlds.

Borusan Group, a key player in Türkiye's industrialization and economic development and a supporter of education and cultural initiatives, is celebrating its 80 years of achievements. This milestone was marked with a series of year-long festivities, including this special gathering attended by distinguished guests.

Under the direction of artistic director and principal conductor Carlo Tenan, BİFO hosted pianist Marco Vergini at this final concert of 2024, honoring Borusan's 80th anniversary. In the "From the Capitals of Music" program, Vergini performed Ravel's “Piano Concerto in G Major.” The evening continued with performances of Respighi's “Fountains of Rome” and “Schumann's Symphony No. 1,” creating a magical atmosphere of classical music.

Before the concert, guests were treated to a short screening of the documentary "Tracing 80 Years," which highlights Borusan’s rich history.

Borusan Group CEO Erkan Kafadar said, "This year, we are thrilled to celebrate our 80th anniversary. Borusan’s foundations were laid in 1944 by our founder and honorary chairman, the late Asım Kocabıyık, whose vision was ahead of his time. Today, drawing strength from our 80-year legacy, we continue to fulfill our mission of creating value for society alongside our stakeholders, customers, partners, suppliers and dealers."

"Guided by our vision to endure for 200 years and beyond, we aim to elevate Türkiye’s position in the global arena, particularly in the fields of industry, technology, education, culture, and the arts," he added.