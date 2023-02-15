Borsa Istanbul jumps up almost 10 pct after reopening

Borsa Istanbul jumps up almost 10 pct after reopening

ISTANBUL
Borsa Istanbul jumps up almost 10 pct after reopening

The main Borsa Istanbul index jumped by almost 10 percent on Feb. 15 on the day of reopening following a one-week suspension.

Only a handful of stocks were in the end, with many being traded at a gain of 10 percent, the maximum gain allowed in Borsa Istanbul in a day.

The BIST100 index was up by 9.8 percent at 4946 as of Feb. 15 afternoon.

The trading resumed amid measures taken to support the stock exchange market.

A regulation change was made to increase the stock market demand in the Individual Retirement System (BES).

Accordingly, the rate of state contribution to the system that can be used in the stock markets has been increased from 10 percent to 30 percent.

Also, listed companies will be able to buy back their shares without paying the withholding tax, which is currently 15 percent.

Economy, Turkish, earthquake,

TÜRKIYE CHP leader: Elections will be held on time

CHP leader: Elections will be held on time
LATEST NEWS

  1. CHP leader: Elections will be held on time

    CHP leader: Elections will be held on time

  2. NATO chief due in Türkiye to express alliance’s solidarity after quake disaster

    NATO chief due in Türkiye to express alliance’s solidarity after quake disaster

  3. Borsa Istanbul jumps up almost 10 pct after reopening

    Borsa Istanbul jumps up almost 10 pct after reopening

  4. Türkiye commends Armenia’s solidarity after deadly earthquakes

    Türkiye commends Armenia’s solidarity after deadly earthquakes

  5. More detained, arrested in probe into contractors

    More detained, arrested in probe into contractors
Recommended
Rental costs, gasoline prices behind January US inflation

Rental costs, gasoline prices behind January US inflation
Kazuo Ueda nominated next Bank of Japan governor

Kazuo Ueda nominated next Bank of Japan governor
Ford to cut 3,800 jobs in Europe, mostly Germany, UK

Ford to cut 3,800 jobs in Europe, mostly Germany, UK
Twitter’s plan to charge for crucial tool prompts outcry

Twitter’s plan to charge for crucial tool prompts outcry
Borsa Istanbul to reopen after one week

Borsa Istanbul to reopen after one week
Cambodia orders shutdown of independent media outlet

Cambodia orders shutdown of independent media outlet
WORLD UN chief: Rising seas risk death sentence for some nations

UN chief: Rising seas risk 'death sentence' for some nations

The United Nations chief warned Tuesday that global sea levels have risen faster since 1900 and their relentless increase puts countries like Bangladesh, China, India and the Netherlands at risk and acutely endangers nearly 900 million people living in low-lying coastal areas.

ECONOMY Borsa Istanbul jumps up almost 10 pct after reopening

Borsa Istanbul jumps up almost 10 pct after reopening

The main Borsa Istanbul index jumped by almost 10 percent on Feb. 15 on the day of reopening following a one-week suspension.
SPORTS Pelicans down Lakers, Curry hurt in Warriors win

Pelicans down Lakers, Curry hurt in Warriors win

The New Orleans Pelicans snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 131-121 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 4, even as Lakers superstar LeBron James crept closer to the NBA all-time scoring record.