Borsa Istanbul bans short selling for 6 int'l investors

  • July 06 2020 14:02:00

Borsa Istanbul bans short selling for 6 int'l investors

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Borsa Istanbul bans short selling for 6 intl investors

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul on July 6 banned six international institutions from short selling the shares listed on the benchmark stock exchange.

The ban will remain in force for Barclays, Credit Suisse and Merrill Lynch for three months, and Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, and Wood and Company will be banned for a month, according to a statement by Borsa Istanbul.

"Short selling means selling capital markets instruments that the seller does not own, or placing an order for such sales," said Borsa Istanbul, adding that any sales "completed by using borrowed capital markets instruments to fulfill the settlement obligation relating to the sales" would also be counted as a short sale.

Last week, the Capital Markets Board of Turkey, which banned short sale transactions for the top 30 shares on Borsa Istanbul in February, lifted the restriction.

international investors,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Greece ‘longing for Turkish tourists who spend more than Europeans’

    Greece ‘longing for Turkish tourists who spend more than Europeans’

  2. Latest virus numbers are worrying, says Turkey’s health minister

    Latest virus numbers are worrying, says Turkey’s health minister

  3. COVID-19 cases rise in Istanbul, Ankara: Minister

    COVID-19 cases rise in Istanbul, Ankara: Minister

  4. Turkey spoiled traps set against it in east Med: Erdoğan

    Turkey spoiled traps set against it in east Med: Erdoğan

  5. Turkey's engagement in Libya moves up a notch

    Turkey's engagement in Libya moves up a notch
Recommended
Eurozone retail trade volume up in May

Eurozone retail trade volume up in May
‘Leave politics aside, let’s focus on trade,’ minister calls on EU

‘Leave politics aside, let’s focus on trade,’ minister calls on EU
Turkeys flag carrier stretches its wings for nature

Turkey's flag carrier stretches its wings for nature
EU sanctions members for non-refunding plane tickets

EU sanctions members for non-refunding plane tickets
Auto sales expand 30% in H1

Auto sales expand 30% in H1

Turkeys inflation rate up in June

Turkey's inflation rate up in June
WORLD Foreigners enter Sidra oil field: Libyan oil company

Foreigners enter Sidra oil field: Libyan oil company

The head of Libya’s national oil company has said foreign forces entered the Sidra Oil Port in the east of the country and that they are working to make it a military center.
ECONOMY Eurozone retail trade volume up in May

Eurozone retail trade volume up in May

The euro area retail trade volume rose 17.8% in May on a monthly basis, according to the EU’s statistical authority on July 6. 
SPORTS Süper Lig keeps up the pace with mid-week action

Süper Lig keeps up the pace with mid-week action

The Turkish Süper Lig competition continues with mid-week action, as leader Başakşehir plays at home against Denizlispor on July 7.