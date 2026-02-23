Book Street offers Ramadan spirit to readers in Sakarya

A newly established “Book Street” in the northwestern province of Sakarya is bringing together the spiritual atmosphere of Ramadan with culture and literature.

Organized by the Sakarya Metropolitan Municipality, the street has been set up in front of the Adapazarı Culture Center and features 13 publishers, second-hand booksellers and bookstores.

Decorated with lights and Ramadan-themed motifs, the stands offer copies of the Quran, as well as books on tafsir, hadith and the life of the Prophet, alongside works of literature, history and children’s books.

The initiative aims to foster the spiritual atmosphere of Ramadan, bring young people and children together with books and contribute to the city’s social and cultural life. Book Street will welcome visitors of all ages from 10 a.m. to midnight throughout the holy month.

“We are trying to ensure that the street remains lively and vibrant so that people from all walks of life can enrich their reading world and spend their evenings among booksellers,” Sakarya Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Yusuf Alemdar told state-run Anadolu Agency.

Describing Ramadan as a month of mercy and forgiveness, Alemdar said people need a calmer and more peaceful environment to fully experience the month. “I believe our people will spend their time reading books and praying. Having all kinds of books here, and displaying works that befit the spirit of Ramadan, will allow us to serve people better. We think Book Street will help people both spend quality time and gain knowledge,” he said.

Bookseller Tekin Ay, who has a stand on the street, said the initiative has drawn significant interest, adding that people have been turning especially to copies of the Quran during Ramadan.

