Bond movie 'No Time To Die' delayed again by pandemic

  • January 23 2021 07:00:00

LOS ANGELES-Agence France-Presse
Much-delayed James Bond movie "No Time To Die" was postponed again due to the pandemic on Jan. 21, with studio MGM confirming 007’s next mission will not take place until October.

The release of the 25th installment of the fictional British spy saga has already been pushed back multiple times. It was originally set for a London premiere last March, before that was pushed back to November by the global spread of COVID-19.

With coronavirus still sweeping the globe and thousands of movie theaters shuttered again due to lockdowns, the film’s next April 2021 release dates has now also been abandoned.

"NO TIME TO DIE, the 25th film in the James Bond series, previously set to release April 2, 2021, will now release on October 8, 2021 - wide," MGM said in a statement to AFP.

The film directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga ("Beasts of No Nation," "True Detective") is expected to be Craig’s last outing as the suave British spy, after starring in four previous films.

It sees Bond drawn out of retirement in Jamaica by his old friend and CIA agent Felix Leiter.

Rami Malek ("Bohemian Rhapsody") plays Bond’s adversary Safin, while Lashana Lynch, Lea Seydoux, Ana de Armas, and Ben Whishaw also star.

"No Time To Die" is just one of dozens of major Hollywood titles left in limbo by the pandemic, as studios weigh up whether to push back their release dates indefinitely or opt for online streaming releases that deprive them of vital box office profits.

Produced at a rumored cost of around $250 million, the film’s success is crucial for MGM, while Universal Pictures will distribute the film overseas.

