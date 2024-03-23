Bomb shelter doubles as ballet studio in Ukraine during war

Bomb shelter doubles as ballet studio in Ukraine during war

KHARKIV
Bomb shelter doubles as ballet studio in Ukraine during war

In a dance studio that doubles as a bomb shelter in northeast Ukraine, the little girls in pink tutus prance in like gusts of air.

Timed to classical music, the 9-year olds jump and glide. Occasionally, they misbehave, prompting a curt rebuke from Marina Altukhova, their instructor.

The Princess Ballet Studio is a spartan, windowless space under an apartment complex, but for an hour, the ballet class offers levity and escape from the daily horrors playing out above ground in the northeastern city of Kharkiv.

Reminders of Russia’s war against Ukraine are inescapable: Buildings lie in piles of rubble, and sirens are constant. Practicing in a bomb shelter means the girls can keeping dancing through the almost hourly air raid alerts.

Owner Yulia Voitina has done what she can to lighten the place up: Pink ballet slippers hang from a door knob, a bean bag offers comfortable seating for waiting parents.

Altukhova tells her students to plié, and the little girls bend their knees, staring at their reflection in a large mirror to perfect the stance. As the music swells, she tells them to rise up on the balls of their feet and raise their arms. Some lose their balance.

The Kharkiv region cuts across the snaking 1,000-kilometer front line, where Ukrainian and Russian forces have been locked in vicious battles for over two years.

Voitina ran a chain of ballet studios before the war, but she closed them when she left to seek shelter in western Ukraine. When she came home in March 2023, she realized she didn't have the money, or the students to reopen them. But she decided to keep one open for nearly no profit. She had 300 students before the war, but her studio now serves 20.

“There is nothing for kids in Kharkiv, no school or kindergartens, kids are online all the time,” she said. “They need to apply their energy somewhere to feel nice emotions. So ballet, in particular, is like salvation for them.”

Altukhova has a complicated exercise for the girls that will require them to do a complete turn of the body on one foot, a pirouette. Nine-year-old Myroslava Ponomarenko goes in for the move, her expression fixed in a mask of concentration as though the whole world were at stake.

From the door to the small waiting room, her mother Hanna watches with pride.

“That is her favorite thing to do, she has been attending classes since she was 3,” the 32-year old says.

Her husband works for the State Emergency Service, and is rarely at home. Often, he is called to rescue civilians after Russian missile strikes, move rubble and assess the damage.

Like Voitina, Ponomarenko fled the city with her family early in the war, only to return last year. She was among the first to sign up her daughter for ballet classes once the studio reopened.

At first, little Myroslava was not impressed.

“When my daughter came here at first, she said, ‘Oh my God, mom, this is a basement, there are no windows’” she said.

She was used to Kharkiv’s finest ballet conservatory, where concert pianists played live during lessons, and she could watch professional dancers practice.

But she has come to terms with the new reality. She told her mother, “Well, it is what it is, let it be,” Ponomarenko said. “I will agree to anything.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Tourism hub grapples with water crisis ahead of tourist season

Tourism hub grapples with water crisis ahead of tourist season
LATEST NEWS

  1. Tourism hub grapples with water crisis ahead of tourist season

    Tourism hub grapples with water crisis ahead of tourist season

  2. Traditional soap with indefinite shelf life exported to 25 nations

    Traditional soap with indefinite shelf life exported to 25 nations

  3. Türkiye's fiber-optic infrastructure ranks 2nd in Europe

    Türkiye's fiber-optic infrastructure ranks 2nd in Europe

  4. 64 percent of elderly people feel happy, new TÜİK report reveals

    64 percent of elderly people feel happy, new TÜİK report reveals

  5. Greece raises bar for ‘golden visas’

    Greece raises bar for ‘golden visas’
Recommended
Luxury retailer Hermes sued for discriminatory Birkin sales policy

Luxury retailer Hermes sued for discriminatory Birkin sales policy
Darwins Galapagos island species, protected yet still at risk

Darwin's Galapagos island species, protected yet still at risk
Ramadan culinary traditions defy crisis in Libya

Ramadan culinary traditions defy crisis in Libya
Global sea level jumped due to El Nino and climate change: NASA

Global sea level jumped due to El Nino and climate change: NASA
Music biz sees 10.2% growth in 2023: industry

Music biz sees 10.2% growth in 2023: industry
Princess Catherine of Wales announces she has cancer

Princess Catherine of Wales announces she has cancer
WORLD Greece raises bar for ‘golden visas’

Greece raises bar for ‘golden visas’

Greek authorities have decided to raise the minimum property purchase price for the "golden visa" scheme, which grants residency rights to foreigners in exchange for buying real estate, from 250,000 to 400,000 euros ($433,000) — a staggering 60 percent increase.
ECONOMY Foreign tourist arrivals in Türkiye soar 23 percent

Foreign tourist arrivals in Türkiye soar 23 percent

Some 2.3 million foreign tourists visited Türkiye in February, pointing to a strong 22.6 percent increase from the same month of last year, data from the Tourism and Culture Ministry have shown.
SPORTS Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye's national football team is gearing up for a friendly match against Hungary set to take place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest today.
﻿