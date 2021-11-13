Bolu mayor announces ‘controversial’ wedding fee tariffs

  • November 13 2021 07:00:00

Bolu mayor announces ‘controversial’ wedding fee tariffs

BOLU
Bolu mayor announces ‘controversial’ wedding fee tariffs

The mayor of the northwestern province of Bolu, Tanju Özcan, has announced that the city will charge higher wedding fees for couples if one of them is tying the knot for a second or a third time.

If one of the partners is getting married for the second time, the couple will pay 5,000 Turkish Liras (around $500) in a wedding fee and if it’s their third time the fee will go up to 50,000 liras. 

According to the new price list, if the groom or bride is a foreign national - or both of them are - they will have to pay 100,000 liras as a wedding fee. 

Özcan revealed the new tariffs during a press conference on Nov. 11 where he unveiled the municipality’s budget for 2022. 

“This is rather an unusual...controversial decision. Why such a move? First of all, we are doing this in order to protect the family and discourage divorce,” he said, arguing that the motive is in line with the articles in the constitution regarding the protection of family. 

Özcan claimed that divorce rates have increased sharply in Turkey after adultery was decriminalized in the country, calling for making adultery a crime again. 

“Why higher fees for foreign nationals? Some elderly men, whose wife deceased, seek marrying foreign women. Most of the time, those men ended up getting swindled by those women. Moreover, we do not want foreigners to settle in Bolu and raise their child here. We are doing this to prevent two more Syrians or two more Iraqis from getting married here,” he explained. 

Özcan’s proposals will be voted at the municipal council. 

Özcan triggered a nationwide controversy earlier this year for his plans to charge a tenfold fee for the water bills and solid waste taxes of foreigners and his anti-migrant statements.

refugee,

TURKEY Turkey sends team to rescue national missing in Bosnia

Turkey sends team to rescue national missing in Bosnia
MOST POPULAR

  1. Salt Bae fined by court for insulting ex-waiter in public

    Salt Bae fined by court for insulting ex-waiter in public

  2. Parliament passes proposal to send Turkish police to Qatar for World Cup

    Parliament passes proposal to send Turkish police to Qatar for World Cup

  3. Turkey urges Turkish Cypriot membership in Turkic Council

    Turkey urges Turkish Cypriot membership in Turkic Council

  4. Eels travel from Mexico to Turkish waters to reproduce

    Eels travel from Mexico to Turkish waters to reproduce

  5. Brutal femicide with samurai sword triggers wave of anger

    Brutal femicide with samurai sword triggers wave of anger
Recommended
Turkey sends team to rescue national missing in Bosnia

Turkey sends team to rescue national missing in Bosnia
Turkey reiterates its continued support to Libyan Government

Turkey reiterates its continued support to Libyan Government
Turks spend more than 4 hours watching TV last year

Turks spend more than 4 hours watching TV last year
Africans on Hakkari women’s team ‘happy’ to be in Turkey

Africans on Hakkari women’s team ‘happy’ to be in Turkey
Locals enter, exit village through door

Locals enter, exit village through door
Man says he murdered woman with samurai sword arbitrarily in brutal femicide

Man says he murdered woman with samurai sword arbitrarily in brutal femicide
WORLD Britney freed: Judge dissolves Spears’ conservatorship

Britney freed: Judge dissolves Spears’ conservatorship

Britney is free. A Los Angeles judge on Nov. 12 ended the conservatorship that has controlled Britney Spears’ life and money for nearly 14 years.
ECONOMY Getir enters US market with Chicago

Getir enters US market with Chicago

Istanbul-based Getir, the pioneer of ultra-fast grocery delivery business, announced on Nov. 12 that it entered the U.S. market with its services in Chicago.
SPORTS Turkey to sweat in last ‘win-wait’ matches

Turkey to sweat in last ‘win-wait’ matches

Turkey will host Gibraltar in Istanbul on Nov. 13 and challenge Montenegro in Podgorica on Nov. 16 in the last two matches of Group G, hoping to win both, while waiting for the Netherlands and Norway to lose points to qualify for the 2020 World Cup.