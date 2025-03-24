Bolu hotel fire report spotlights negligence by ministries, local institutions

An expert report on the deadly fire at a Kartalkaya hotel in the northwestern city of Bolu on Jan. 21, which killed 78 people, has revealed serious negligence by two ministries and two institutions.

The report found that the Culture and Tourism Ministry, the Labor and Social Security Ministry, Bolu Municipality’s Fire Department and the provincial special administrations were all responsible for critical lapses that contributed to the fire’s deadly impact.

According to the expert report, the fire began at around 3:16 a.m. in the restaurant area on the hotel’s fourth floor, caused by a grill plate left overheated, which led to the ignition of oil in a collection tray. The flames rapidly spread to a nearby trash bin and melted an LPG hose, resulting in a gas deflagration that intensified the fire.

The tourism ministry conducted 13 inspections at the hotel since 2008 but failed to properly assess safety deficiencies, staff training and emergency preparedness, the report said. The Social Security Ministry, on the other hand, was found to have neglected its duty to conduct proper workplace safety inspections.

According to the report, the Fire Department conducted a fire inspection before the disaster but failed to assess critical fire safety measures, heat sources, and the presence of flammable materials such as fuel tanks and LPG cylinders.

It further said that the provincial special administration also failed to carry out inspections to confirm whether the necessary safety measures were in place.

The expert report emphasized that the disaster could have been prevented with basic fire safety measures. It said that the hotel’s fire alarm and warning systems were either malfunctioning or insufficient and staff failed to respond appropriately, delaying evacuation efforts.

The report concluded that the hotel owners, executives, fire safety officials and inspectors were all responsible for the failure to prevent the tragedy.

Dominating the nation’s headlines for days, the blaze struck during Türkiye’s two-week midterm holiday, when the hotel was crowded with families and students. With 22 suspects already in custody following the tragic incident, including the hotel owner, general manager and local officials, the findings of this report may lead to further legal action.