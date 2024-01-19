Bolsonaro's Covid vaccination certificate 'false,' probe finds

Bolsonaro's Covid vaccination certificate 'false,' probe finds

SAO PAULO
Bolsonaros Covid vaccination certificate false, probe finds

Brazilian ex-president Jair Bolsonaro's Covid vaccination certificate was forged, an investigation by the country's Comptroller General's office revealed on Thursday, but it recommended that the case be closed.

The finding comes after federal police said last year that they uncovered a scheme in which a top Bolsonaro aide allegedly tapped a network of contacts in the health system and government to obtain fraudulent vaccination certificates for Bolsonaro and others.

Police have said there was evidence Bolsonaro was "fully aware" of the fraudulent entries in the health ministry's electronic vaccination records system, which they said aimed to enable his anti-vaccine inner circle to dodge international travel requirements and other pandemic restrictions.

In the investigation, Brazil's comptroller points to inconsistencies between documents from the Brazilian Health Ministry and Bolsonaro's vaccination record, which indicates that he was administered a dose of Covid vaccine in Sao Paulo in July 2022.

Thus, "regarding the vaccination that allegedly took place in Sao Paulo — the only record that still remains on (Bolsonaro's) vaccination card ... the conclusion was that it was fraud in the state system for registering vaccinations against Covid-19," the regulatory body said in a statement.

The investigation concluded that the Covid vaccination certificate issued to Bolsonaro is "false."

However, it recommended that the case be closed "for lack of sufficient evidence" to find those responsible, after noting that many civil servants were able to enter false data, having gained access to the vaccination computer system.

One of the aims of the investigation was to determine whether federal officials had falsified Bolsonaro's vaccination record.

During his 2019-2022 tenure, the far-right leader consistently criticized Covid vaccines, insisting that he had no intention of being immunized against the pandemic that has claimed more than 700,000 lives so far in Brazil.

He later admitted that he had not been vaccinated.

not vaccinated,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() China urges end of harassment of vessels in Red Sea

China urges end of 'harassment' of vessels in Red Sea
LATEST NEWS

  1. China urges end of 'harassment' of vessels in Red Sea

    China urges end of 'harassment' of vessels in Red Sea

  2. Turkish, Greek ministers hold talks on illegal migration

    Turkish, Greek ministers hold talks on illegal migration

  3. Pakistan convenes emergency security meeting after trading strikes with Iran

    Pakistan convenes emergency security meeting after trading strikes with Iran

  4. Israel bombs Gaza as disagreements with US simmer

    Israel bombs Gaza as disagreements with US simmer

  5. Huthi official promises safe passage for Russian, Chinese ships: interview

    Huthi official promises safe passage for Russian, Chinese ships: interview
Recommended
China urges end of harassment of vessels in Red Sea

China urges end of 'harassment' of vessels in Red Sea
Pakistan convenes emergency security meeting after trading strikes with Iran

Pakistan convenes emergency security meeting after trading strikes with Iran
Israel bombs Gaza as disagreements with US simmer

Israel bombs Gaza as disagreements with US simmer
Huthi official promises safe passage for Russian, Chinese ships: interview

Huthi official promises safe passage for Russian, Chinese ships: interview
Gang fighting, demonstrations rock Haiti

Gang fighting, demonstrations rock Haiti
North Korea says tested underwater nuclear weapon system

North Korea says tested 'underwater nuclear weapon system'
WORLD China urges end of harassment of vessels in Red Sea

China urges end of 'harassment' of vessels in Red Sea

China called for an end to "harassment" of civilian vessels in the Red Sea on Friday after attacks on ships by Huthi rebels in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.
ECONOMY Türkiye on track for investment grade rating, says Pimco

Türkiye on track for investment grade rating, says Pimco

Pimco has been wading into Türkiye’s bond market, betting that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s commitment to a sweeping economic overhaul has set the country on a path to regaining its investment grade credit rating, the Financial Times has reported.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".