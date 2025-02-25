Bolivia inaugurates steel plant built with Chinese loan

Bolivia inaugurates steel plant built with Chinese loan

PUERTO SUARES
Bolivia inaugurates steel plant built with Chinese loan

Short on foreign currency, Bolivia has inaugurated a steel plant that it hopes will reduce its reliance on metal imports, thanks to a loan from China.

The Mutun megaproject in Puerto Suarez, near Bolivia's border with Brazil, was built at a cost of $546 million, financed in large part by the Export-Import Bank of China, expanding its economic and political footprint in South America.

"The fundamental objective is that all of us Bolivians can benefit from a natural resource that has remained dormant for many years," President Luis Arce said at the event.

The plant is forecast to produce nearly 200,000 tons of steel per year, which will allow us "to replace about 50 percent of imports" and prevent "a currency outflow of over $250 million" per year," said Jorge Alvarado of the Bolivian public company that will operate the site.

The South American country has been in a deep economic rut since 2023, having used much of its international reserves on fuel, which it sells domestically at subsidizes prices.

China supported the project as part of its "Belt and Road Initiative", a cornerstone of President Xi Jinping's strategy to expand his country's global influence.

Latin America has emerged as a key battleground in U.S. President Donald Trump's confrontation with China, and countries in the region are coming under increasing pressure from Washington to pick a side.

The site is believed to hold more than 40 billion tons of iron ore, making it one of the largest deposits in the world, according to Bolivian government estimates.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ukrainian parliament affirms Zelensky to remain president

Ukrainian parliament affirms Zelensky to remain president
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ukrainian parliament affirms Zelensky to remain president

    Ukrainian parliament affirms Zelensky to remain president

  2. President Erdoğan, Jordan's crown prince discuss regional, global issues

    President Erdoğan, Jordan's crown prince discuss regional, global issues

  3. Prominent journalist Ahmet Sever dies at 65

    Prominent journalist Ahmet Sever dies at 65

  4. Vestel Ventures invests in US-based EV charging firm Splitvolt

    Vestel Ventures invests in US-based EV charging firm Splitvolt

  5. Top Russian diplomat Lavrov visits Tehran for talks

    Top Russian diplomat Lavrov visits Tehran for talks
Recommended
Vestel Ventures invests in US-based EV charging firm Splitvolt

Vestel Ventures invests in US-based EV charging firm Splitvolt
Tesla rolls out advanced self-driving functions in China

Tesla rolls out advanced self-driving functions in China
Musk gives federal workers another chance to justify jobs

Musk gives federal workers 'another chance' to justify jobs
Emre Karter elected new board chair of AmCham Türkiye

Emre Karter elected new board chair of AmCham Türkiye
Real sector’s inflation expectations fall, but households’ increase

Real sector’s inflation expectations fall, but households’ increase
Washington’s chip tariff threats raise stakes for Taiwan

Washington’s chip tariff threats raise stakes for Taiwan
Amazon-backed Anthropic releases its smartest AI model

Amazon-backed Anthropic releases its 'smartest' AI model
WORLD Ukrainian parliament affirms Zelensky to remain president

Ukrainian parliament affirms Zelensky to remain president

The Ukrainian parliament on Tuesday passed a resolution affirming Volodymyr Zelensky would remain the country's president during wartime.

ECONOMY Vestel Ventures invests in US-based EV charging firm Splitvolt

Vestel Ventures invests in US-based EV charging firm Splitvolt

Vestel Ventures, the venture capital arm of Turkish electronics giant Vestel, has taken a stake in U.S.-based Splitvolt, which provides energy efficiency and electric vehicle charging solutions.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿