Boeing to buy subcontractor Spirit for $4.7 billion

Boeing to buy subcontractor Spirit for $4.7 billion

ARLINGTON
Boeing to buy subcontractor Spirit for $4.7 billion

U.S. aircraft manufacturer Boeing said on Monday it had reached a "definitive deal" to buy its subcontractor Spirit, which has faced scrutiny over production quality control in recent months.

"The merger is an all-stock transaction at an equity value of approximately $4.7 billion," the company said in a statement.

Boeing disclosed in March that it was in talks to potentially reacquire Spirit, which it spun off in 2005 to lower costs.

"We believe this deal is in the best interest of the flying public, our airline customers, the employees of Spirit and Boeing, our shareholders and the country more broadly," said Boeing president and CEO Dave Calhoun.

He said by reintegrating Spirit, "we can fully align our commercial production systems", including safety and quality management systems, and "our workforce to the same priorities, incentives and outcomes, centered on safety and quality".

Spirit AeroSystems builds fuselages and other significant parts for both Airbus and Boeing.

Boeing is by far Spirit's biggest customer, with around 70 percent of its revenue coming from the American plane maker in 2023.

The two companies have faced intense scrutiny since a near-catastrophic incident in January when a fuselage panel blew off a 737 MAX mid-flight.

Meanwhile, Airbus also said on Monday it would buy "major activities related to Airbus" from Spirit AeroSystems.

Airbus said it had entered into an agreement to take over Spirit's facilities related to the production of parts for its planes for a nominal fee of $1, and will be "compensated by payment of $559 million from Spirit AeroSystems" for the transaction.

buys,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ankara condemns anti-Türkiye protests in north Syria

Ankara condemns anti-Türkiye protests in north Syria
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ankara condemns anti-Türkiye protests in north Syria

    Ankara condemns anti-Türkiye protests in north Syria

  2. Halving food waste can reduce hunger for 153 mln people: report

    Halving food waste can reduce hunger for 153 mln people: report

  3. New Dutch PM sworn in with mission to curb asylum

    New Dutch PM sworn in with mission to curb asylum

  4. IFC invests in Coca-Cola İçecek to help company boost growth

    IFC invests in Coca-Cola İçecek to help company boost growth

  5. Auto sales down 5 percent in June to more than 100,000 units

    Auto sales down 5 percent in June to more than 100,000 units
Recommended
IFC invests in Coca-Cola İçecek to help company boost growth

IFC invests in Coca-Cola İçecek to help company boost growth
Auto sales down 5 percent in June to more than 100,000 units

Auto sales down 5 percent in June to more than 100,000 units
Tourism Ministry focusing on US market to lure more visitors

Tourism Ministry focusing on US market to lure more visitors
Argentine government closes state news agency Telam

Argentine government closes state news agency Telam
EU needs to double investment to meet climate goals: Report

EU needs to double investment to meet climate goals: Report
Samsung union says will strike after talks breakdown

Samsung union says will strike after talks breakdown
Investors weighing on another Donald Trump presidency

Investors weighing on another Donald Trump presidency
WORLD Halving food waste can reduce hunger for 153 mln people: report

Halving food waste can reduce hunger for 153 mln people: report

Halving food waste could cut climate-warming emissions and end undernourishment for 153 million people globally, the OECD and the U.N.'s food agency said in a joint report Tuesday.
ECONOMY IFC invests in Coca-Cola İçecek to help company boost growth

IFC invests in Coca-Cola İçecek to help company boost growth

IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, has signed four sustainability-linked loans in the total amount of $250 million to Coca-Cola İçecek (CCI) of Türkiye and its three subsidiaries in Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Iraq.

SPORTS Türkiye faces Austrian challenge at Euros

Türkiye faces Austrian challenge at Euros

Advancing to the last 16 following an eventful climax to its group-stage campaign, Türkiye takes on Euro 2024 dark horse Austria in Leipzig on July 2 evening.
﻿