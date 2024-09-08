Body of 8-year-old found after 19 days in southeastern city

DİYARBAKIR

The Gendarmerie units discovered the body of 8-year-old Narin Güran in a stream bed in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır on Sept. 8, 19 days after the initial missing person report, though details regarding the perpetrator remain unclear.

The incident unfolded on the afternoon of Aug. 21 when Güran did not return home after leaving a course in the Bağlar district.

The first official announcement of the discovery came from Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, while Diyarbakır Governor Murat Zorluoğlu provided further details.

Güran’s body, still clad in the same clothes she was last seen wearing, was located around 8:45 a.m. on Sept. 8 in the Eğertutmaz Stream, approximately 1 kilometer from her village, the governor said.

Initial findings indicated that Güran was killed, and her body was placed inside a sack, which was then brought to the stream and submerged.

The sack was covered with branches and stones to blend seamlessly into the environment and avoid arousing suspicion, Zorluoğlu told reporters.

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç stated that those responsible for the girl's death "will be held accountable before the law."

During the first week of the search, authorities had already lowered the stream's water level to conduct a thorough search but had not detected the body.

Following a tip-off on Sept. 6, the search efforts were once again focused on the stream.

The girl’s body was transported to the forensic medicine center for an autopsy and DNA analysis, while authorities sealed off all entry and exit points to the village.

Local media also reported footage of a drone flying over the area where her body was discovered.

The disappearance of the girl has dominated headlines for weeks in intense media coverage, capturing the attention of the entire country.

The only person currently under arrest is the girl's uncle, who has been charged with homicide and abduction, as DNA samples from his car matched Güran’s.

Local media also reported that the uncle, who is also the village headman, suspiciously deleted all call and messaging records from the day of the incident.

The first family member to be taken into custody was Güran’s 18-year-old brother. Authorities examined a bite mark on his arm, but DNA tests could not conclusively link it to the girl, leading to his release.

Since Aug. 21, search teams have combed through the village eight times, with some areas searched multiple times.

Meanwhile, the incident's profound impact has prompted many families in the surrounding neighborhood to install security cameras in their homes, as reported by local media.