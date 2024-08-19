Bodrum hosts luxury yachts of world’s elite

MUĞLA
Türkiye’s prominent tourism hotspot Bodrum, known for its vibrant nightlife and pristine beaches, has recently welcomed two of the world’s most luxurious yachts.

The first to arrive was “Blue,” anchoring off the coast of Yalıçiftlik, a popular spot known for its upscale marina.

The 160-meter yacht, worth 500 million pounds, is owned by Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a prominent member of the Abu Dhabi royal family and owner of Manchester City Football Club, one of the top teams in the English Premier League.

Built in Germany, the Cayman Islands-flagged yacht is among the largest yachts globally, boasting 24 cabins capable of accommodating 48 guests with facilities that rival those of a five-star hotel.

The yacht’s lavish amenities include two helipads, a steam room, sauna, beauty salon, elevator, nightclub, gym and jacuzzi. It is not known whether Sheikh Mansur is on the yacht.

Meanwhile, “Mar” also anchored off Yalıciftlik. The 107-meter-long, formerly known as “Lana,” is a marvel of engineering with a sleek aluminum and steel design and had priorly hosted Microsoft founder Bill Gates. It is equipped with high-end features that make it one of the most desirable yachts for charter. With a crew capacity of 34 and accommodations for 16 guests in eight cabins, “Mar” offers a weekly rental price of 1.8 million euros.

As both yachts prepared to leave, they attracted considerable interest from onlookers, with Coast Guard teams patrolling the area as the vessels departed for Marmaris.

