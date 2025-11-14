Bodrum cruise season ends with record arrivals

MUĞLA
Türkiye’s southwestern province of Muğla’s touristic Bodrum has wrapped up its 2025 cruise season with the highest ship and passenger numbers in its history, reinforcing the peninsula’s status as one of Türkiye’s most dynamic and internationally recognised coastal destinations.

The season, which opened on April 3 with the Palau-flagged Astoria Grande, ended on Nov. 12 with the same ship’s final call, bringing 116 cruise visits and 138,149 passengers — a notable rise from last year’s 98 calls and 118,000 visitors.

Ferry traffic on the Bodrum and the Greek island of Kos route also remained strong, recording 1,078 sailings and 137,848 passengers, with operations expected to continue through winter.

This year, 12 cruise ships visited Bodrum for the first time, demonstrating Bodrum’s growing visibility within global cruise itineraries.

The luxury segment also continued to grow: The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection sent three vessels while Silversea Cruises included Silver Muse and Silver Whisper among its calls.

Beyond cruise arrivals, Bodrum continued to attract large numbers of international visitors.

According to a local hoteliers association, around 1 million foreign tourists reached the district in the first 10 months of the year.

Association president Ömer Faruk Dengiz said Bodrum currently connects to 35 countries within a 3.5-hour flight radius, stressing the need to expand this reach to at least 50 countries through longer-haul routes.

Despite the need for improvement, hotels reached 80 to 85 percent occupancy during the peak season, while winter flights from the U.K. and Ireland continue twice weekly at full capacity.

"Winter doesn't mean everything is over; it's time to work. We have started our fairs and official meetings.There were vacancies at the beginning of the season, but we achieved good occupancy rates in the middle of the season,” Dengiz said.

Enver Kantarmış, the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TÜRSAB) Bodrum Chair, underlined strong demand from core markets such as the United Kingdom, Poland, Germany and Russia.

He said the maritime sector experienced a particularly vibrant season, unveiling his expectation that 2026 will bring even more cruise arrivals, signalling the need for stronger port readiness, expanded capacity and tighter oversight.

With rising cruise traffic, expanding flight connections and year-round interest in landmarks such as Bodrum Castle, the Ancient Theatre, Myndos Gate and the district’s historic windmills, Bodrum continues to strengthen its position as a key tourist destination.

Bodrum’s performance coincides with a national surge in cruise tourism.

Türkiye welcomed over 2 million cruise passengers in the first 10 months of the year, surpassing the annual target ahead of schedule. The country received 1,278 cruise ships during the period, a 14.9 percent increase year-on-year, according to the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry.

Kuşadası, a beach resort town in the western city of Aydın, led all ports with 964,448 passengers, followed by Istanbul with 584,330, while Bodrum ranked third nationwide.

