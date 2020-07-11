Bodrum Castle waiting for underwater archeology enthusiasts

MUĞLA

As the second stage restoration works have been completed in the Bodrum Castle, a 1,100 square-meter of indoor exhibition area has been opened to visitors. The castle is among the places frequented by holidaymakers.

Famous for its sea, sand and sun, Bodrum, which has made a name for itself with its bays and lush nature offering all the shades of blue, wants to stand out with its cultural tourism, too.

Some of those who sail to the sea with daily boats tour the historical areas in different parts of the Bodrum peninsula in the western province of Muğla.

Visitors have the opportunity to visit Bodrum Castle, where a 1,100-square-meter indoor exhibition area was recently opened with a ceremony with the attendance of Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy.

The castle’s building, which contains the Italian, German, French and Spanish Towers, Carian Beauty Exhibition Hall and the Serçe Harbor Shipwreck, has opened to service. When the British Tower and Uluburun Shipwreck Hall are opened, a total of a 1,375-square-meter indoor exhibition area can be visited.

Speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency, Bodrum Castle Underwater Archeology Museum Director Hüseyin Toprak said that eight halls were opened to visitors in the castle.

In three of the eight exhibition halls, some of the important shipwrecks in Turkey are on display, he said, adding that while others are home to the artifacts unearthed during the excavations in Bodrum Peninsula.

Toprak stated that the works in the halls were renovated and re-opened to visitors.

“Restoration work continues in Bodrum Castle. Two more halls will be arranged by the end of the year and will be opened again after the restoration is completed. One of them is our famous Uluburun Shipwreck and the other is Pedasa Shipwreck. Our number of visitors increased significantly with our second stage works. This is the first stop of domestic and foreign tourists. As every year, this year, the Bodrum Castle will become a center of attraction. It is also the only underwater archeology museum of Turkey. The castle will now be open to visitors between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. Now, the museum is open at night, too. Citizens will be able to visit the castle, which has an area of 33 decares,” he added.

Bilge Özyer, Culture and Tourism Ministry director of Muğla Surveying and Monuments, noted that the restoration work has been carried out in Bodrum Castle for three years.

Noting that Bodrum is also rich in terms of cultural tourism, Özyer said, “We welcome all domestic and foreign visitors to Bodrum Castle. Apart from the castle, there is the Mausoleum Memorial Museum, which is known as one of the seven wonders of the world. This outdoor exhibition area is within walking distance from the Bodrum Castle. Visitors can visit Bodrum Castle, Mausoleum and the Ancient Theater.”