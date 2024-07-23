Bodies of 2 missing climbers found on Mount Ağrı

AĞRI

The bodies of two climbers who went missing on Mount Ağrı due to adverse weather conditions have been found.

Local guide Barzani Ceylan and a companion discovered the lifeless bodies of Dilek Gökbulak and Muhammed Halim Dalgın at an altitude of 4,900 near the summit.

The emergency and rescue teams were immediately dispatched to retrieve the bodies.

Two separate groups of climbers from different cities in Türkiye went to the eastern province of Ağrı's Doğubayazıt district and climbed the 5,137-meter-high Mount Ağrı on July 18. The groups reached the summit on July 20 morning.

The climbers who started descending the same morning were caught in a blizzard. Subsequently, three climbers became lost in the severe weather.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the National Medical Rescue Team and gendarmerie units launched an extensive search operation, deploying a drone to aid in the rescue efforts.

A team of local guides, a group of 10 mountaineers from Van AFAD and a professional team of four from Ağrı AFAD climbed toward the summit at an altitude of 3,200.

The rescue team located one of the climbers who had a broken leg and lowered him to the campsite at 4,400 meters for medical intervention before being hospitalized. Despite the challenging conditions, including fog and storms, teams continued their search for the remaining climbers.

Meanwhile, guide Resul Civaş and two colleagues, who were aiding in the search efforts, returned to the campsite after enduring danger when lightning struck near them twice at 5,000 meters.