Boats set sail for the first Bosphorus race of the year

ISTANBUL

More than 40 competitors have participated in the first sailing race of the year on the Bosphorus in Istanbul, one of the most challenging sailing race courses in Türkiye, famous for its strong currents coming from the north.

Organized by Bahçeşehir University for the 11th time this year, the BAU Bosphorus Sailing Cup saw more than 40 sailboats set sail on the strait.

The sailboats, which started in front of the university’s Beşiktaş campus in the first stage of the race, ended the competition in front of the campus again after their fierce run on the Bosphorus line.

In the second stage of the race, the sailors continued to compete on the Adalar-Caddebostan line under the supervision of an experienced panel of referees. Cambridge University sailing team participated for the first time this year in the races.

Stating that they are very happy to host the competition, Bahçeşehir University Rector Prof. Dr. Şirin Karadeniz said that university sailing teams, corporate company teams and sailing teams of sports clubs took part in the competition.

“With this race, we have once again demonstrated the unifying power of sports in national and international terms,” Karadeniz added.

Giving information about the races, Bahçeşehir University International Sailing Club President Vedat Can Baltalı said that the BAU Bosphorus Sailing Cup, which was first organized as a single race in 2013, continues to be organized as the final stage of a four-stage sailing league since 2017.

Baltalı also noted that unlike the previous years, this year there were international participants, who might have gained an unforgettable experience by competing in the Bosphorus.

“Another importance of the Bosphorus for the races is that it is the only natural sailing tribune in the world. All the citizens on the shore shared our excitement by watching the sails decorating the sea,” Baltalı said.