Boat tours offer journey through time in historic Hasankeyf

BATMAN

Boat tours have become a popular way for both local and foreign visitors to explore Hasankeyf, an ancient city with a history spanning over 12,000 years in the southeastern city of Batman, while enjoying its scenic views.

Located on the historical route from upper Mesopotamia to Anatolia, Hasankeyf has hosted numerous civilizations, including the Byzantines and Ottomans.

The city is home to significant historical sites such, along with numerous caves, tombs and religious complexes.

Boat tours operate from the Hasankeyf Museum Port, covering key landmarks including the ancient city center, former Syriac settlements, the fortress, valleys, coves and the famous “pierced cave,” typically lasting about an hour.

In addition to sightseeing, tourists can also participate in water sports.

“Visitors are very interested in the tours. We guide them through sites belonging to different civilizations and explain their historical significance as we go,” said Şehmus Batıhan, a boat captain explained.

Tourists from across Türkiye have praised the experience.

Nagihan Bıçakçı, from Istanbul, noted that she has visited Hasankeyf for the fourth time.

“I can never get enough of this city. The boat tour was wonderful and the people here are so welcoming. Everyone should come and see it.”

Remzigül Taşdemir, traveling from the eastern province of Ağrı with her family, added, “I had been curious about this place for a long time. The boat tour gave us a great chance to explore.”

Another visitor from Şırnak, Habip Demir, emphasized the combination of history and scenic views.

“We visited with friends before and loved it. Coming with my family this time made it even more enjoyable. The boat tour was simply amazing.”

All these touristic activities take place on the Ilısu Dam. Since 2020, the completion of this dam has caused large portions of Hasankeyf to be submerged.