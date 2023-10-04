Boat carrying nearly 300 migrants arrives in Spain's Canary islands: rescuers

Boat carrying nearly 300 migrants arrives in Spain's Canary islands: rescuers

SANTA CRUZ DE TENERIFE, Canary Islands
Boat carrying nearly 300 migrants arrives in Spains Canary islands: rescuers

A boat carrying 280 migrants landed Tuesday in Spain's Canary Islands, having crossed one of the most dangerous migratory routes in the Atlantic, a rescue organisation told AFP.

It marks the largest number of migrants to arrive on a single boat to the archipelago, the rescue group said.

The migrants consisted of 278 men including 10 boys plus two women, and are of "sub-Saharan" origin, according to rescuers who aided them on their arrival.

Spain, and in particular the Canary archipelago off the coast of Africa, is one of the main gateways into Europe for irregular migrants.

Spanish media reports said the vessel reached the port of La Restinga on the small island of El Hierro some 450 kilometres (285 miles) off the African coast.

On Tuesday alone, El Hierro saw some 500 migrants land on its shores. Emergency services reported another boat arriving with 79 migrants while 127 others were rescued from sea.

The Canaries saw 14,976 migrants arrive between January 1 and September 30, an increase of 19.8 percent compared with the same period in 2022, according to the latest figures from the Spain's interior ministry.

In recent years, the migratory route to the Canary Islands has been particularly busy due to tighter controls in the Mediterranean.

Shipwrecks are frequent, as the crossing is particularly dangerous.

NGOs regularly report fatal shipwrecks in Moroccan, Spanish and international waters, with unofficial estimates putting the death toll in the dozens, if not hundreds.

Since the beginning of this year, 140 migrants have died or disappeared along this crossing, according to data from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) from early September.

The Spanish NGO Caminando Fronteras, which unlike the IOM relies on emergency calls from those at sea or their relatives, estimates that 778 migrants died or disappeared on this migration route in the first half of the year.

canary islands,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye hits new PKK targets in Iraq days after Ankara blast

Türkiye hits new PKK targets in Iraq days after Ankara blast
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye hits new PKK targets in Iraq days after Ankara blast

    Türkiye hits new PKK targets in Iraq days after Ankara blast

  2. Boat carrying nearly 300 migrants arrives in Spain's Canary islands: rescuers

    Boat carrying nearly 300 migrants arrives in Spain's Canary islands: rescuers

  3. 21 killed after bus falls from Venice bridge and catches fire

    21 killed after bus falls from Venice bridge and catches fire

  4. Republican hardliners oust US House speaker in historic vote

    Republican hardliners oust US House speaker in historic vote

  5. Man United stunned by Galatasaray 

    Man United stunned by Galatasaray 
Recommended
21 killed after bus falls from Venice bridge and catches fire

21 killed after bus falls from Venice bridge and catches fire
Republican hardliners oust US House speaker in historic vote

Republican hardliners oust US House speaker in historic vote
Vote on Indigenous rights opens in much of Australia

Vote on Indigenous rights opens in much of Australia
Lightning strike hits UK biogas facility

Lightning strike hits UK biogas facility
Rep. Matt Gaetz files motion to oust Speaker Kevin McCarthy, throwing House into new turmoil

Rep. Matt Gaetz files motion to oust Speaker Kevin McCarthy, throwing House into new turmoil
Fire erupts in police headquarters in Egypt, injuring at least 38 people

Fire erupts in police headquarters in Egypt, injuring at least 38 people
WORLD Boat carrying nearly 300 migrants arrives in Spains Canary islands: rescuers

Boat carrying nearly 300 migrants arrives in Spain's Canary islands: rescuers

A boat carrying 280 migrants landed Tuesday in Spain's Canary Islands, having crossed one of the most dangerous migratory routes in the Atlantic, a rescue organisation told AFP.

ECONOMY Qatar’s investments in Türkiye exceeds $20 billion: Minister

Qatar’s investments in Türkiye exceeds $20 billion: Minister

Qatar’s investment in Türkiye has exceed $20 billion, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has said, voicing expectation that the bilateral trade volume will increase further with the agreements the two countries signed recently.
SPORTS Man United stunned by Galatasaray

Man United stunned by Galatasaray 

Erik ten Hag had started the night by saying there were no excuses for Manchester United's ever-worsening start to the season.