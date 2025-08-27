Board sets wage hikes for civil servants and retirees

ANKARA

The Public Servants Arbitration Board has finalized wage increases for approximately 6.5 million civil servants and retired civil servants, following collective bargaining talks that began on Aug. 1.

Under the decision, salaries will rise by 11 percent in the first half of 2026 and 7 percent in the second half, followed by 5 percent in the first half of 2027 and 4 percent in the second half.

The decision comes as Türkiye’s annual inflation rate eased to 33.52 percent in July 2025, its lowest level since November 2021.

The negotiations, part of the 8th Term Public Collective Agreement, were required to conclude by the end of August.

When no agreement was reached on pay hikes, the Arbitration Board stepped in. During the process, unions representing civil servants initially announced they would take the matter to the board but later withdrew that decision.

After the proposal was announced, Memur-Sen and Kamu-Sen — representing civil servants on the board — walked away from the table.

Memur-Sen President Ali Yalçın stated, “Our reactions and insistence at the Arbitration Board led to some positive steps, but these do not solve the problem. We have withdrawn from the board.”

Despite this, the board approved the offer of 11+7 and 5+4 percent increases, concluding the collective bargaining process.