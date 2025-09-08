‘Blood Moon’ casts spectacular scenes across Türkiye

ISTANBUL

A mesmerizing “Blood Moon” cast a red-hued glow over Türkiye late Sept. 7 as stargazers across the country gathered to witness the rare total lunar eclipse, capturing unforgettable views against historic ruins, lakesides and city skylines.

In the southern province of Antalya, tourists gathered around the ancient Apollon Temple in the town of Manavgat to witness the phenomenon, capturing images of the crimson Moon framed by historic ruins.

Nature photographers in the eastern city of Erzincan, Nuray Yıldız and Seher Erdoğan, set up their equipment, recording the eclipse as the Moon gradually entered Earth’s shadow.

“These are rare moments to photograph,” Yıldız said.

Astronomers note that the “Blood Moon” appears red because sunlight passing through Earth’s atmosphere is scattered, with shorter blue wavelengths dispersed more than red ones, giving the Moon its deep red color.

Unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses require only clear skies and the right location to observe. The eclipse was visible in parts of Asia, Europe and Africa, while the Americas missed the event.

In the eastern city of Bitlis, astronomy enthusiasts observed the eclipse both with telescopes and with the naked eye.

Residents enjoyed watching the Moon pass through its various phases.

İzmir offered another spectacular view, with the total eclipse ultimately reaching its peak and culminating in a red-hued glow.

In the country’s east, Van residents enjoyed both the Blood Moon and the scenic lakeside backdrop, with many gathering along Van Lake to photograph the event.

In Istanbul, an observation event was held at the Rami Library. Although clouds obscured the Moon, children and parents attended astronomy talks.