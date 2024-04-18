Blinken, Ukraine FM stress urgency of Congress backing aid

Blinken, Ukraine FM stress urgency of Congress backing aid

CAPRI
Blinken, Ukraine FM stress urgency of Congress backing aid

Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed Thursday the "urgent" need for the U.S. Congress to pass a new military aid package for Kiev as he met Ukraine's foreign minister.

Blinken held talks with Dmytro Kuleba during a meeting of ministers from the Group of Seven countries — Italy, France, Germany, the UK, the U.S., Japan and Canada — in the Italian island of Capri.

They are due to discuss support for Ukraine at a session later Thursday.

"At this moment, it is urgent that all of the friends and supporters of Ukraine maximise their efforts to provide... Ukraine with what it needs to continue to effectively defend itself against the Russian aggression," Blinken said.

An Italian diplomatic source, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the G7, said the aim was to accelerate the delivery of air defence systems to Kiev.

The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote Saturday on new military aid, including some $61 billion in long-delayed support for Ukraine.

"Virtually all of the supplement budget requests that are being asked will go into defence production in the United States, building our own defence industrial base and helping to provide good jobs in the United States," Blinken said.

He highlighted the "profound stakes that the United States has in Ukraine's success. If (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is allowed to proceed with impunity, we know he won't stop at Ukraine".

Kubela underlined the necessity of agreeing an aid package "that will literally, without exaggeration, help save Ukrainians from Russian missile slaughter".

"This is a matter of death and life for thousands of people, and in a broader sense, it's a matter of Ukraine's survival in this struggle against much stronger enemy."

He noted the Russian missile strike on Ukraine's historic city of Chernigiv on Wednesday, killing at least 18 people.

"The tragedy is that these kind of attacks happen almost every day in Ukraine. This is the reality that we live in," Kuleba said.

Germany at the weekend announced it was sending an additional Patriot air defence system to Ukraine after pleas from Kiev for its Western backer to urgently help foil Russian attacks.

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye to deploy F-16s after renaming İncirlik base

Türkiye to deploy F-16s after renaming İncirlik base
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye to deploy F-16s after renaming İncirlik base

    Türkiye to deploy F-16s after renaming İncirlik base

  2. Authorities capture 41 in crackdown on crime group

    Authorities capture 41 in crackdown on crime group

  3. Taliban pull two TV channels for 'violating Islamic values'

    Taliban pull two TV channels for 'violating Islamic values'

  4. Kremlin says US aid for Ukraine won't change military situation

    Kremlin says US aid for Ukraine won't change military situation

  5. CHP leader vows support to ease Mideast tensions

    CHP leader vows support to ease Mideast tensions
Recommended
Taliban pull two TV channels for violating Islamic values

Taliban pull two TV channels for 'violating Islamic values'
Kremlin says US aid for Ukraine wont change military situation

Kremlin says US aid for Ukraine won't change military situation
Human cases of bird flu an enormous concern: WHO

Human cases of bird flu 'an enormous concern': WHO
Iran tells US it does not seek expansion of tensions

Iran tells US it does not seek 'expansion of tensions'
EU weighs response to Russian interference in election runup

EU weighs response to Russian 'interference' in election runup
X working with Pakistan govt to understand concerns over ban

X working with Pakistan govt to 'understand concerns' over ban
WORLD Taliban pull two TV channels for violating Islamic values

Taliban pull two TV channels for 'violating Islamic values'

Two Afghan television channels have been taken off the airwaves for "violations against Islamic and national values,” a Taliban government spokesman said on April 18.
ECONOMY Tesla asks shareholders to reapprove huge Musk pay deal

Tesla asks shareholders to reapprove huge Musk pay deal

Electric vehicle maker Tesla will ask its shareholders to vote again on a $56 billion compensation package they had approved in 2018 for CEO Elon Musk before it was squashed by a U.S. court earlier this year.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe sets eyes on Euro success

Fenerbahçe sets eyes on Euro success

Fenerbahçe set to take on Olympiacos in the first leg of a Europa League quarterfinal with hopes of silencing a recent debate in Turkish football.
﻿