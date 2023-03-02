Blinken presses Russia's Lavrov over Ukraine on G20 sidelines

Blinken presses Russia's Lavrov over Ukraine on G20 sidelines

NEW DELHI
Blinken presses Russias Lavrov over Ukraine on G20 sidelines

The United States and Russia met to air their differences in their highest one-to-one contact since the invasion of Ukraine last year on the sidelines of a G20 meeting dominated by divisions over the conflict.

US Secretary of State and Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke briefly at the meeting of the world's top diplomats in New Delhi, which failed to reach a joint declaration after objections from Moscow's delegation.

Lavrov told the assembled foreign ministers that Western representatives had derailed the meeting in an effort to scapegoat Russia for their own failings, disrespecting efforts by the Indian hosts to reach agreement on other issues.

"I want to apologise to the Indian presidency and to our colleagues from countries of the global South for the obscene behaviour of some Western delegations, which have turned the G20's agenda into a farce," Lavrov said, according to Russian news agency TASS.

Blinken met briefly with Lavrov on the sidelines of the talks to reaffirm Washington's commitment to protecting Ukraine after growing support from European allies for peace initiatives.

Blinken wanted to "disabuse the Russians of any notion that our support might be wavering" on Ukraine, a US official said on condition of anonymity.

Thursday's G20 meeting looked set to draw to a close without a joint statement -- the second such meeting of the bloc to fail to reach an accord in as many weeks after delegates failed to reach a consensus position on Ukraine.

"On the issue, which very frankly concerned the Ukraine conflict, there were divergences, there were differences, which we couldn't reconcile," Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar told reporters.

Discussions over the joint statement faltered on several issues including Russia's insistence on an investigation into the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline last year, Lavrov told reporters through an interpreter.

Russia and Western countries have traded accusations of responsibility for the September explosions.

The last time Blinken and Lavrov were in the same room, at a G20 meeting in Bali last July, the latter stormed out according to Western officials. 

Russia's war with Ukraine has crowded out other agenda items at the G20, frustrating India, which said it wanted to use its year as host to focus on issues such as alleviating poverty and climate finance.

"The experience of the last few years -- financial crisis, climate change, pandemic, terrorism and wars -- clearly shows that global governance has failed," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in recorded remarks opening the meeting.

"We all have our positions and our perspectives on how these tensions (can) be resolved. However, as the leading economies of the world, we also have a responsibility for those who are not in this room," he added.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, visiting New Delhi to inaugurate a strategic partnership, called on her hosts to use its leverage as G20 hosts to held bring the Ukraine conflict to an end.

"We both hope that India having the presidency of the G20 may play a central role in facilitating a negotiated process for the cessation of hostilities for a just peace," she said.

While India has not condemned the Ukraine invasion, Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin last year this was "not a time for war".

G-20, China,

TÜRKIYE Six leaders discuss opposition’s joint presidential candidate

Six leaders discuss opposition’s joint presidential candidate
LATEST NEWS

  1. Six leaders discuss opposition’s joint presidential candidate

    Six leaders discuss opposition’s joint presidential candidate

  2. 2 million people evacuated from quake-hit provinces

    2 million people evacuated from quake-hit provinces

  3. Footballers’ campaign for quake survivors raises $44.8 million

    Footballers’ campaign for quake survivors raises $44.8 million

  4. Global health, food safety priorities during Türkiye’s MIKTA term

    Global health, food safety priorities during Türkiye’s MIKTA term

  5. Erdoğan extends condolences to Greece over deadly train crash

    Erdoğan extends condolences to Greece over deadly train crash
Recommended
Ukraine official: Forces may pull out of key city of Bakhmut

Ukraine official: Forces may pull out of key city of Bakhmut
Greece: Grim train search moves centimeter by centimeter

Greece: Grim train search moves 'centimeter by centimeter'
FBI director says Covid most likely caused by Wuhan lab accident

FBI director says Covid 'most likely' caused by Wuhan lab accident
Nigerias Bola Tinubu declared winner of presidential vote

Nigeria's Bola Tinubu declared winner of presidential vote
Greek stationmaster arrested in head-on train crash

Greek stationmaster arrested in head-on train crash
Finland gives early greenlight to NATO entry

Finland gives early greenlight to NATO entry
WORLD Ukraine official: Forces may pull out of key city of Bakhmut

Ukraine official: Forces may pull out of key city of Bakhmut

The Ukrainian military might pull troops back from the key stronghold of Bakhmut, an adviser to Ukraine's president said Wednesday in remarks that suggested Russia could capture the city that has become a symbol of Ukrainian resistance.

ECONOMY European LNG imports soar 63 pct in 2022: IEA

European LNG imports soar 63 pct in 2022: IEA

European imports of liquefied natural gas soared last year as nations sought to cover for drops in Russian pipeline supplies, a report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Feb. 28.

SPORTS Football field covered with toys for quake survivor children

Football field covered with toys for quake survivor children

Beşiktaş fans threw thousands of toys onto the field from the stands during Beşiktaş’s Spor Toto Super League match against Fraport TAV Antalyaspor at Vodafone Park.