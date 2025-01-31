‘Blind fog’ creates ideal climate for greenhouse farming in Antalya plain

‘Blind fog’ creates ideal climate for greenhouse farming in Antalya plain

ANTALYA
‘Blind fog’ creates ideal climate for greenhouse farming in Antalya plain

In the southern province of Antalya’s Kaş district, the dense fog, locally known as 'kör duman' (blind fog), that blankets the Kasaba Plain each evening and lingers until noon the next day, though a bane for daily life, provides a boon for local farmers by creating ideal conditions for greenhouse farming.

Covering an estimated 40,000 decares of farmland, the thick fog persists for nearly six months each year in the Kasaba, Uğrar, Ahlatlı, Dirgenler, and Karadağ neighborhoods. Situated in a basin at 250 meters above sea level and surrounded by high mountains, the plain becomes blanketed in fog from the evening hours onward, creating a striking white landscape when viewed from above.

Despite reducing visibility and making everyday activities more challenging, the fog maintains humidity levels and stabilizes temperatures, fostering high-quality crop production, particularly for the region’s prized kapia peppers.

“Although ‘kör duman’ affects out daily lives, it breathes life into our crops. The fog enhances the color, growth and taste of our kapia peppers, making them meatier and extending their shelf life. Thanks to this, our peppers are superior to those grown elsewhere,” local farmer Arif Süer highlighted.

The region’s success in greenhouse farming has also reversed migration trends. “We’ve shifted from being a place of emigration to one that attracts people. We don’t use chemical pesticides here; instead, we rely on biological pest control, using beneficial insects to protect our crops. This approach helps our produce stand out both domestically and internationally,” Süer explained.

Fellow farmer Zehra Süer shared that they nurture the peppers as if they were their own children, sending them to people’s tables with pride and confidence.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump to hit Canada, Mexico, China with tariffs, raising price fears

Trump to hit Canada, Mexico, China with tariffs, raising price fears
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump to hit Canada, Mexico, China with tariffs, raising price fears

    Trump to hit Canada, Mexico, China with tariffs, raising price fears

  2. Sixties icon Marianne Faithfull dead at 78

    Sixties icon Marianne Faithfull dead at 78

  3. FireAid raises money for LA wildfire relief

    FireAid raises money for LA wildfire relief

  4. Painting found at garage sale is a Van Gogh

    Painting found at garage sale is a Van Gogh

  5. Mega-iceberg drifts towards Antarctic penguin island

    Mega-iceberg drifts towards Antarctic penguin island
Recommended
Minister signals reopening of Discord, Roblox

Minister signals reopening of Discord, Roblox
Court appoints trustee for baby amid anti-vaccine controversy

Court appoints trustee for baby amid anti-vaccine controversy
Türkiye develops AI system to curb repeat offenses

Türkiye develops AI system to curb repeat offenses
Türkiye ranks among top 3 for polite drivers: Survey

Türkiye ranks among top 3 for polite drivers: Survey
Erdoğan vows to continue cross-border operations

Erdoğan vows to continue cross-border operations
Istanbul Diplomatic Club established to bridge diplomacy and business

Istanbul Diplomatic Club established to bridge diplomacy and business
Istanbul mayor testifies over two legal probes

Istanbul mayor testifies over two legal probes
WORLD Syria’s new leader outlines roadmap for unity, civil peace

Syria’s new leader outlines roadmap for unity, civil peace

Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa has outlined a roadmap for the country’s future following the fall of the regime in his first televised speech after being appointed as the interim president.
ECONOMY Trump to hit Canada, Mexico, China with tariffs, raising price fears

Trump to hit Canada, Mexico, China with tariffs, raising price fears

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to unveil fresh tariffs Saturday on major trading partners Canada, Mexico and China, threatening upheaval across supply chains from energy to autos and raising inflation concerns.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿