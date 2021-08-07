Blazes contained in Antalya districts after 218 hours of firefighting

  • August 07 2021 09:43:00

ANTALYA
It took 218 hours of firefighting at full pace to contain forest fires in Antalya's Manavgat and Gündoğmuş districts, Turkey’s foreign minister said on Aug. 6. 

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu made the remarks before holding an evaluation meeting at the coordination center of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) in Manavgat. He was accompanied by Minister of Environment and Urbanization Murat Kurum.

Çavuşoğlu said despite difficult conditions and strong winds, crews put out fires at critical points.

As many as 1,915 vehicles and 8,155 personnel were in the field Friday, while air forces carried out 1,600 sorties, he said, adding that 59 neighborhoods in five districts were affected by the fires that have lasted for nearly 10 days.

The foreign minister said 40 fire trucks and 362 more personnel from Azerbaijan, and two helicopters and 16 personnel from Kazakhstan will come to Turkey to take part in the fight.

He added two planes were also rented from Israel, and two helicopters are on the way from the U.S.

Meanwhile, Kurum said 808 of 821 citizens in Antalya who were directly affected have been discharged after treatment.

He said 149 of 400 container installations in the province have been completed for citizens in urgent need, while 140 tents have been set up.

Kurum added that teams will be working to afforest the entire area within a year.

Turkey has contained 209 wildfires in 47 provinces in the last 10 days, its agriculture and forestry minister said early Saturday.

Bekir Pakdemirli said on Twitter that efforts are underway to extinguish the remaining blazes in Muğla, Aydın, Isparta, Karabük, and Burdur.

“’Heroes of the forests’ efforts to control 13 forest fires in 5 provinces continue with great devotion,” he added.

At least eight people have been killed, according to official figures, since fires started in south and southwestern Turkey on July 28.

