Bomb attack foiled at Interior Ministry building

ANKARA

Two assailants have attempted to carry out a bomb attack on the Interior Ministry building in the capital Ankara, resulting in their deaths and injuries to two police officers, according to Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya.

The incident unfolded at the entrance gate of the ministry's General Directorate of Security on Oct. 1 around 9:30 a.m. in the city's political heartland, which houses the parliament and several ministries.

Authorities say the attackers arrived at the scene in a vehicle with the intent to carry out a bomb attack. One of the suspects detonated an explosive device, resulting in his own death. The second attacker engaged in a confrontation with security forces and was subsequently killed. A bomb was also found on him and was safely detonated in a controlled manner by the authorities.

Residents and workers in the vicinity of İsmet İnönü Boulevard reported hearing explosions and gunshots, prompting responses from security forces. Extraordinary measures were put in place, including road closures and the rerouting of traffic.

As a precautionary measure, security was heightened in the parliament building, which was preparing for its opening session. Access to pedestrians, with the exception of members of parliament, was temporarily restricted.

The Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into the attack to ascertain information about the attackers and their motives.

The attack drew swift condemnation and reactions from numerous political parties and figures across the country. Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş expressed his wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured police officers.

"Our nation and state will not give any opportunity to treacherous forces and will continue their struggle in unity and solidarity," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) also released a strong condemnation of the attack.

"Terrorism, wherever it comes from and from whomever, is a crime against humanity that must be fought collectively as a whole country," read the statement.