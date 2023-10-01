Bomb attack foiled at Interior Ministry building

Bomb attack foiled at Interior Ministry building

ANKARA
Bomb attack foiled at Interior Ministry building

Two assailants have attempted to carry out a bomb attack on the Interior Ministry building in the capital Ankara, resulting in their deaths and injuries to two police officers, according to Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya.

The incident unfolded at the entrance gate of the ministry's General Directorate of Security on Oct. 1 around 9:30 a.m. in the city's political heartland, which houses the parliament and several ministries.

Authorities say the attackers arrived at the scene in a vehicle with the intent to carry out a bomb attack. One of the suspects detonated an explosive device, resulting in his own death. The second attacker engaged in a confrontation with security forces and was subsequently killed. A bomb was also found on him and was safely detonated in a controlled manner by the authorities.

Residents and workers in the vicinity of İsmet İnönü Boulevard reported hearing explosions and gunshots, prompting responses from security forces. Extraordinary measures were put in place, including road closures and the rerouting of traffic.

As a precautionary measure, security was heightened in the parliament building, which was preparing for its opening session. Access to pedestrians, with the exception of members of parliament, was temporarily restricted.

The Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into the attack to ascertain information about the attackers and their motives.

The attack drew swift condemnation and reactions from numerous political parties and figures across the country. Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş expressed his wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured police officers.

"Our nation and state will not give any opportunity to treacherous forces and will continue their struggle in unity and solidarity," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) also released a strong condemnation of the attack.

"Terrorism, wherever it comes from and from whomever, is a crime against humanity that must be fought collectively as a whole country," read the statement.

Türkiye, blast,

TÜRKIYE Erdoğan pushes for charter change as parliament reopens

Erdoğan pushes for charter change as parliament reopens
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan pushes for charter change as parliament reopens

    Erdoğan pushes for charter change as parliament reopens

  2. Ankara 'concerned' as Armenian group disrupts Turkish event in US

    Ankara 'concerned' as Armenian group disrupts Turkish event in US

  3. Panama Canal announces further transit curb

    Panama Canal announces further transit curb

  4. Nigeria announces measures to offset rising costs as strikes loom

    Nigeria announces measures to offset rising costs as strikes loom

  5. YSK sets date for 2024 local elections

    YSK sets date for 2024 local elections
Recommended
Erdoğan pushes for charter change as parliament reopens

Erdoğan pushes for charter change as parliament reopens
Ankara concerned as Armenian group disrupts Turkish event in US

Ankara 'concerned' as Armenian group disrupts Turkish event in US
YSK sets date for 2024 local elections

YSK sets date for 2024 local elections
PTT to deliver 21-year-old letters on Türkiye’s centennial

PTT to deliver 21-year-old letters on Türkiye’s centennial
Ankara sees biggest temperature rise among capitals

Ankara sees biggest temperature rise among capitals
Officials condemn Sweden for allowing provocative act against Erdoğan

Officials condemn Sweden for allowing 'provocative' act against Erdoğan
WORLD Storm eases in Greece but flood risk remains high amid rising river levels

Storm eases in Greece but flood risk remains high amid rising river levels

Bad weather eased in central Greece on Friday leaving widespread flooding and infrastructure damage across the farming region that has been battered by two powerful storms in less than a month.
ECONOMY Panama Canal announces further transit curb

Panama Canal announces further transit curb

The Panama Canal has announced Saturday it will reduce the maximum number of ships travelling the waterway to 31 per day, from 32 in August, due to a drought that has reduced the supply of fresh water needed to operate the locks.

SPORTS Thailand sweeps womens golds as Kho makes Asiad golf history

Thailand sweeps women's golds as Kho makes Asiad golf history

Thailand's Arpichaya Yubol snatched Asian Games women's gold on Sunday after India's Aditi Ashok blew a seven-shot overnight lead, while rising star Taichi Kho made history for Hong Kong golf in the men's event.