Black Sea waters attract paddleboarding enthusiasts

ORDU

Drawn by the Black Sea’s radiant azure waves, adventure-hungry water sports enthusiasts are embracing the pulse-pounding joy of paddleboarding along its spectacular shores.

Standing out with its endless forests, oxygen-rich plateaus, canyons, lakes and waterfalls, Ordu has become a preferred destination in recent years thanks to activities such as surfing, canoeing and rafting. Those who want to experience paddleboarding (SUP board) meet the sea along the coastal districts.

The Ordu Stand Up Paddle Board (SUP) Sports Club provides both theoretical and practical training on the beach in the Fatsa district. Visitors from Ordu, as well as from other provinces, enjoy the pleasure of paddleboarding on the Black Sea.

Ayfer Yarış, head of the Ordu SUP Sports Club, told the state-run Anadolu Agency that the Black Sea is very suitable for paddleboarding. Yarış, who has been paddleboarding individually for about four years, said that her friends became enthusiastic when they saw her doing the sport.

Yarış explained that those who watched the training sessions later showed interest, saying, “Everyone was curious and asked, ‘We want to do this sport too. How can we do it?’ Since we wanted to promote this sport, we have been organizing events and training sessions since last year.”

She stated that they organize events on days when the weather and sea conditions are suitable, starting with theoretical lessons and then heading out to the sea for practical training.

In addition to enjoying moments on the water, participants also witness stunning natural landscapes, she noted, adding, “In general, there is a prejudice against water sports in the Black Sea. Through this sport, we mainly aim to break that. We receive high demand even from places like Giresun, Trabzon, Sivas, Gümüşhane and Artvin. People come from outside the province just to try this sport. Everyone leaves very satisfied and happy. When proper safety precautions are taken and it is done under suitable weather conditions, it is a risk-free sport. I believe we have brought a breath of fresh air to water sports in Ordu by popularizing this branch.”

Paragliding instructor Durmuş Şahin also said that he joined the event for the second time after seeing it on social media. Explaining that he participated again thanks to the team’s warm welcome, Şahin said:

“When I first came, I met very attentive friends. At the event, we both socialize and make friends. Now I am attending my second event. I believe better things will be done in Ordu with this club. They are striving to make it more widespread. I hope this sport spreads further in Ordu.”